Alliance of Independent Agencies
Associations, Award Shows and Festivals
London, UK
https://allindependentagencies.org/
info@allindependentagencies.org
0207 535 3550
IF. Partners with Faith in Nature to Elevate TikTok Shop Presence
07/08/2025
ISBA Launches ‘Pitch Consultant Guide’ to Promote Transparency in Pitch Practices
07/08/2025
Youth Hostels Association Tasks IF. with Brand Perceptions Brief
23/07/2025
How to Transform Leads into Opportunities: A Tale for Your Sales
17/07/2025
Less Spray, More Sway: What BD Pros Can Learn from Brands at MAD//Fest
16/07/2025
Independent Agencies Awards 2025 Reveal Winners
02/07/2025
Alliance Announces Teads as Lead Partner for Indie Agency Club at MAD//Fest London
30/06/2025
Agencynomics Transfers to the Alliance of Independent Agencies
30/06/2025
Sky Media’s Ruth Cartwright to Join Active International as Managing Director
29/05/2025
Alliance of Media Independents Announces 26 Founding Members with Aggregate Billings of £1.56bn
21/05/2025
DNA Announced as Official Talent Partner of the Independent Agency Awards 2025
14/05/2025
Freshpet’s Got the Zoomies with 86% Increase in Sales Post Crufts
07/05/2025
