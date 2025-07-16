Less Spray, More Sway: What BD Pros Can Learn from Brands at MAD//Fest

Whether it was from brand-side speakers or the BD100 panel, the message was consistent: focus matters. Clear positioning, well-timed outreach, and sharp creativity make the difference between being noticed and being ignored.
Here’s what stuck with us and how to apply it to your own outreach efforts.
Speaker: Irem Alp Mainwaring, European head of brand + portfolio, Innocent Drinks.
Key Insight: If you don’t know a brand’s planning cycle or pain points, don’t bother.
Application for BD:
Best fit for outreach: Strategy, insight, and innovation consultancies that can help shape early-stage planning.
Avoid: Blanket outreach with no context - especially generic 'thought leadership' that lacks relevance.
Speaker: Charlotte Langley, CMO, Bloom & Wild.
Key Insight: Great brands obsess over experience - from unboxing to reminders that reduce mental load.
Application for BD:
Best fit for outreach: Agencies specialising in CX, DTC performance, loyalty, or brand strategy.
Avoid: Over-indexing on creative 'ta-da' moments without backing them up with consistent delivery.
Speaker: Sharry Cramond, marketing director, M&S.
Key Insight: 87% of ads are ignored. Your message must be unique, compelling, and most importantly, ownable.
Application for BD:
Best fit for outreach: Creative agencies, branded content specialists, and brand platform strategists.
Avoid: 'We do everything' decks. Instead, double down on one distinctive way you help brands win.
Speakers: Tessa HIll, senior strategist, Thirst Craft; and Rose Davies, head of brands, Shepherd Neame.
Key Insight: Even a 300-year-old brand can evolve - if it knows its story and listens to customers.
Application for BD:
Best fit for outreach: Brand design, packaging, and storytelling agencies with experience in food/drink or hospitality.
Avoid: Trend-chasing campaigns with no connection to the brand’s roots.
Speakers: KMac MacGregor, chief commercial officer, Smartly; and Frans Leenaars, CMO, TUI.
Key Insight: TUI are shifting from performance-only to full-funnel brand building, but authenticity is non-negotiable.
Application for BD:
Best fit for outreach: Integrated media, full-funnel creative or CX agencies.
Avoid: AI-first or templated solutions that feel too artificial or impersonal.
Speakers: Christian Stindt (UK marketing director, Jägermeister), Peter Kennedy (UK marketing manager, Jägermeister), Andy Crysell (cultural strategist)
Key Insight: The brand’s future lies in culture — music venues, nightclubs, independent scenes.
Application for BD:
Best fit for outreach: Cultural strategy, experiential, or talent-partnership agencies.
Avoid: One-size-fits-all campaigns or messages that talk at the audience, not with them.
Speaker: Andrew Smith, Senior Director, Brand, Vinted
Key Insight: Brand strategy should start with what’s defensible — not what’s aspirational.
Application for BD:
Best fit for outreach: Strategic brand, repositioning, or insight-driven agencies.
Avoid: Leading with sustainability alone unless it’s tied to everyday usefulness or desire.
Speaker: Tom Rainsford, Marketing Director, Beavertown Brewery
Key Insight: Brands win when they tap into cultural moments and make themselves physically or emotionally stealable.
Application for BD:
Best fit for outreach: Culturally plugged-in creative agencies, brand experience shops, or social-first teams.
Avoid: Pitches that over-intellectualise. Beavertown isn’t looking for theory, they’re looking for joy.
The biggest takeaway? Brands aren’t looking for more. They’re looking for meaning.
Your prospecting strategy should reflect that:
In a world of AI-generated spam and generic outreach, the agencies that cut through are the ones that genuinely get the brands they’re speaking to.