Alliance Announces Teads as Lead Partner for Indie Agency Club at MAD//Fest London

Situated at the heart of the festival, the Indie Agency Club is a dedicated space for independent agencies to connect, learn, and celebrate what makes indies exceptional.

As the lead Club Partner, Teads will play a central role in this year’s activation—hosting guests within the Indie Agency Club lounge, offering informal networking, product demos, and thought-provoking conversations over complimentary drinks. With a curated mix of agency founders, creatives, strategists and brand-side decision-makers, the Indie Agency Club is the ideal platform for meaningful engagement and lead generation.

Teads, the global omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, unites the best of digital advertising technology with premium editorial environments, is a natural fit for this partnership. Trusted by leading brands to deliver attention-driven outcomes across display and video, Teads brings a unique perspective to the future of media, creativity and innovation—aligned with the ambitions and agility of the independent agency community.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with The Alliance of Independent Agencies at Mad//Fest this year. Independent agencies are a driving force of creativity, agility, and innovation, and that’s why we’re proud to be sponsoring the Best Use of Media at the Independent Agency Awards. At Teads, we're dedicated to Elevating Outcomes across media, creative, and intelligence sectors, and this collaboration reflects our commitment to unlocking greater opportunities for independent media agencies across the open internet.”

said Stephen Bullivant, Teads’ head of sales.

The Indie Agency Club is run by the Alliance of Independent Agencies, the UK trade body championing the interests and growth of independent marketing, communications, and creative agencies. This partnership with Teads marks another exciting step in the Alliance’s mission to elevate the voice and impact of indie agencies at industry-defining moments.

"We’re excited to have Teads on board as Club Partner for this year’s Indie Agency Club at MAD//Fest! Their passion for innovation and backing of independent thinking makes them the perfect partner for what promises to be our biggest and boldest activation yet. Together, we’ll create a buzzing space where conversations flow, connections spark, and big ideas take flight.” said Terry Martin, managing director of the Alliance of Independent Agencies.

🏆Winners will be announced live on 1st July at MAD//Fest London.

🔗For more information, visit here.

