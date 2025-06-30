Agencynomics Transfers to the Alliance of Independent Agencies

Above (from left to right): Helen Anderson, executive director, Alliance of Independent Agencies, Spencer Gallagher, co-founder of Agencynomics and CEO of Cactus, and Terry Martin, managing director of the Alliance of Independent Agencies.

Six months after announcing the integration of Agencynomics into the Alliance of Independent Agencies, the Agencynomics community will now formally change hands, previously run by Cactus, over to the Alliance and will see Agencynomics re-branded the Indie Agency Club within the Alliance.

The Year of the Indies

This milestone marks the creation of one of two new planned membership tiers within the Alliance, dedicated exclusively to celebrating and empowering the UK’s thriving independent agency sector. The transfer will be celebrated at this week’s MAD//Fest London, the UKs largest marketing festival where the Alliance will announce Agencynomics changing to the new Indie Agency Club and will be shining a spotlight on the innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit that sets independent agencies apart from the industry’s large holding networks during the year that is widely being called ‘the year of the indies’.

A New Era for Independent Agencies

With this new community of Members, the Alliance is reinforcing its commitment to providing a unified, supportive, and future-focused community for over 1,800 agencies. Members will benefit from exclusive access to networking, peer learning, and growth opportunities, as well as a powerful collective voice in the industry.

“The amalgamation of this community of owner founders of independent agencies marks a thrilling new chapter for the Alliance and independent agencies across the UK. By fully integrating Agencynomics, we are creating a vibrant, unified community that celebrates the creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of independents. This new membership tier will provide unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, growth, and visibility—empowering agencies to thrive on their own terms and stand out in a competitive industry. We can’t wait to welcome new members and showcase the incredible talent at MAD//Fest this week,” said Terry Martin, managing director of the Alliance of Independent Agencies.

“Seeing the Agencynomics community transition into the Alliance is a proud moment for all of us who have championed independent agencies for years. This partnership brings together the best of both worlds: a strong support network and a powerful industry voice. The Alliance has a dynamic platform where agency founders can connect, learn, and grow while maintaining their independence. I’m excited for what the future holds and for the community to come together at events like MAD//Fest to celebrate the unique strengths of independents,” added Spencer Gallagher, CEO of Cactus and co-founder of Agencynomics.

