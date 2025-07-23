Youth Hostels Association Tasks IF. with Brand Perceptions Brief

Youth Hostels Association has appointed IF. with its brand perceptions brief.



The iconic Youth Hostels Association brand has made the outdoors accessible for generations, with inclusivity a massive part of the brands’ DNA since 1930. Building on this provenance whilst updating perceptions is an undertaking which the brand communications agency will address with a digital first campaign due to launch this summer.



​Jo Whiteley, director, creativity at IF. elaborates, "We love the outdoors and as far as outdoors brands go, YHA is a national treasure we are honoured to be working with. It’s a big creative challenge, to reframe YHA as a launchpad for unforgettable experiences by showcasing everything on offer from cultural city breaks, ensuites and glamping pods to group hikes, campfire chats and wild swims."



​Laura Selby, director digital, at IF adds, "This is an absolute dream brief. To reignite momentum, rebuild community and work with the algorithm, we’re planning a multi-channel campaign built on authentic, scroll-stopping content, edutainment, creative activations and paid support – all designed to spark FOMO, fuel discovery and drive intent."



Stephanie Bocheux, director of commercial (sales and marketing) YHA (England & Wales) said, "We were clear about the need to bust some myths and change perceptions and approached IF. as we felt they had the right combination of brand and brand activation for us, along with a genuine and very obvious passion for the outdoors and tourism.’

