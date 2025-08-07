ISBA Launches ‘Pitch Consultant Guide’ to Promote Transparency in Pitch Practices

​ISBA has launched of its latest guidance the 'Pitch Consultant Guide', as part of the Pitch Positive Pledge founded by ISBA and the IPA, and in collaboration with the Alliance of Independent Agencies. It aims to bring greater transparency into pitch consultant commercial models and help advertisers make informed decisions when selecting the right pitch consultant for their needs.

Pitch consultants play a pivotal role in helping brands identify and select agency partners. When run well, consultant-led pitches foster stronger partnerships, better outcomes, and long-term success. However, the commercial models underpinning these services vary widely—and not all are equally transparent. It’s important to understand the impact they have on advertisers and agencies.

The guide outlines the different types of intermediary services and commercial models, from client-funded consultancy to agency-funded services, win fees, and pay-to-play rosters. It encourages advertisers to look beyond cost and consider the value, transparency, and capability of the consultancy support they receive.

Advertisers should have open conversations about commercial models and choose consultants whose approach aligns with their needs and values.

The guide also provides a checklist of critical questions advertisers should ask before appointing a consultant, including:

What is your revenue model?

Do you receive income from agencies to participate in, or if they win pitches?

How do you ensure impartiality in your recommendations?

It further highlights the importance of understanding how commercial arrangements may influence agency access, resourcing, and selection bias—especially in models involving win or finder’s fees.

ISBA’s director of agency services, Nick Louisson, commented, “This guide is about empowering advertisers to ask the right questions and seek transparency. We want to ensure that brands can confidently navigate the pitch consultant landscape and understand how their choices impact agencies.”

Nick Louisson, director of agency services at ISBA



IPA’s director general, Paul Bainsfair said, “I speak for both Voxcom and the IPA when I say we are very happy to be supporting these guidelines, and any principle that builds on the Pitch Positive Pledge that leads to a fairer, more transparent playing field for agencies when it comes to pitching. It is of the utmost importance that clients have all the facts they need to know about the business models that can sit behind this once straight forward process. The role of the intermediary can be key to some relationships and it is important that they, and the agencies they work with, are open about how that relationship works.”

Paul Bainsfair, director general at IPA



Rachel Moss, head of marketing strategy, Allwyn, said, “As brand owners we are looking for agency resources to help us achieve a business goal for which we don’t have in-house expertise. A pitch consultancy can help us ensure that we invite the right combination of agencies to pitch, and in the process help us meet a partner that we may not have considered who could be a brilliant business partner. Agency appointments and fees are a large line item on the P&L for a marketer to get right… a partnership with a pitch consultant can help support that decision making and this guide is brilliant in helping marketers understand the value and practicalities of pitch consultancy services.”

Rachel Moss, head of marketing strategy at Allwyn



The 'Pitch Consultant Guide' is part of ISBA’s ongoing commitment to promoting fair, effective, and respectful pitch practices across the industry. It supports the Pitch Positive Pledge and aligns with the values of industry bodies including the IPA, Alliance of Independent Agencies, and ISBA.

ISBA and IPA members plus signatories of the Pitch Positive Pledge will be able to download a copy from the ISBA, IPA and Pitch Positive Pledge websites.

