IF. Partners with Faith in Nature to Elevate TikTok Shop Presence

Independent brand communications agency IF. has welcomed Manchester-based natural beauty brand Faith in Nature to its growing TikTok Shop client roster.



It’s the latest in a string of new business wins which include the Youth Hostels Association and Starpowa.



With a focus on strategic support, creative direction, paid media and affiliate management, the partnership aims to elevate Faith in Nature’s existing presence on TikTok Shop - helping the brand tap into one of the UK’s fastest-growing beauty e-commerce platforms, accelerate performance and drive a stronger return on investment.



“It’s a real privilege to work with a brand that combines five decades of heritage with such forward-thinking ambition,” said Laura Selby, director of digital at IF. “We’re excited to bring our TikTok Shop knowledge and creative strategy together to drive real impact for Faith in Nature on the platform.”



Jennifer Blease-Williams, digital marketing lead at Faith in Nature added, “We’re excited to tap into IF.’s extensive TikTok Shop knowledge and form a partnership that’s going to take Faith in Nature’s platform presence to the next level.”

The partnership continues IF.’s momentum in social commerce, helping brands turn cultural relevance into measurable performance on TikTok Shop.

