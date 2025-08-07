senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

IF. Partners with Faith in Nature to Elevate TikTok Shop Presence

07/08/2025
12
Share
Partnership aims to elevate Faith in Nature’s existing presence and help the brand tap into one of the UK’s fastest-growing beauty e-commerce platforms

Independent brand communications agency IF. has welcomed Manchester-based natural beauty brand Faith in Nature to its growing TikTok Shop client roster.

It’s the latest in a string of new business wins which include the Youth Hostels Association and Starpowa.

With a focus on strategic support, creative direction, paid media and affiliate management, the partnership aims to elevate Faith in Nature’s existing presence on TikTok Shop - helping the brand tap into one of the UK’s fastest-growing beauty e-commerce platforms, accelerate performance and drive a stronger return on investment.

“It’s a real privilege to work with a brand that combines five decades of heritage with such forward-thinking ambition,” said Laura Selby, director of digital at IF. “We’re excited to bring our TikTok Shop knowledge and creative strategy together to drive real impact for Faith in Nature on the platform.”

Jennifer Blease-Williams, digital marketing lead at Faith in Nature added, “We’re excited to tap into IF.’s extensive TikTok Shop knowledge and form a partnership that’s going to take Faith in Nature’s platform presence to the next level.”

The partnership continues IF.’s momentum in social commerce, helping brands turn cultural relevance into measurable performance on TikTok Shop.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Alliance of Independent Agencies
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Alliance of Independent Agencies
You'll have to be INDEPENDENT
Alliance of Independent Agencies
28/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1