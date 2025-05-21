senckađ
Alliance of Media Independents Announces 26 Founding Members with Aggregate Billings of £1.56bn

21/05/2025
The aggregate billing of founding members now reaches £1.56bn – demonstrating the significance of independent media agencies in the media agency marketplace

Since the Alliance of Independent Agencies announced the initial launch of AMI in January this year, the Alliance of Media Independents (AMI) announced 26 Founding Members across the UK. Since its initial launch in January this year, sixteen more independent media agencies have joined AMI. The aggregate billing of founding members now reaches £1.56bn – demonstrating the significance of independent media agencies in the media agency marketplace.

Whilst in pitch boardrooms, the agencies continue to go head-to-head, the AMI will promote the power and potential of independent media agencies for both clients and their people. The organisation will amplify successes of the independents, lobby for the work of independents to be more readily recognised – from awards to partner engagement and explore collaborations on core business offerings such as DEI, HR and finance functions.

Media owners and platforms have recognised the significance of the opportunity presented by independents and AMI already has partners reaching out to engage with its membership including; Snapchat, Google, Experian, ITV and Teads. Experian will be hosting round tables for the founding members and engagement with their podcast series.

Martin Woolley, AMI chair and chair of What’s Possible Group, said, “I’ve been blown away by the reaction to our launch. We haven’t had the chance to approach anyone proactively, because we’ve been dealing with everyone who’s approached us. That includes most of the most significant indie media agencies, as well as many potential partners. It definitely seems we’re on to something here. I expect us to carry on adding members and become the natural way for the industry to influence media indies in one easily-addressable place.”

Paul Phelps, AMI vice chair and CEO of AMS Media Group, added, “The reaction from the media owners and platforms has been incredible. They see the potential that independents bring to the market and we’re working alongside them to add value for our membership.”

AMI Founding Members:

  • Accord
  • AMS Media Group
  • Bountiful Cow
  • Boutique
  • Craft Media
  • Crossmedia
  • december19
  • Electric Glue
  • Generation Media
  • The Grove Media
  • JAA Media
  • Join the Dots
  • The Kite Factory
  • Lavery Rowe
  • Media Campaign
  • Mediaplus
  • Mostly Media
  • MI Media
  • PASHN
  • Piqniq
  • Republic of Media
  • Shakespeare Media
  • The Specialist Works
  • the7stars
  • VCCP Media
  • White Spider Media

AMI’s leadership team has also grown with Alliance of Media Independents co-chair, Clive Mishon and the Alliance managing director, Terry Martin joined by executive director, Helen Anderson. Media industry powerhouse Celine Saturnino, CEO of Mediaplus, joins alongside Caroline Ayling, marketing director at JAA, to complete the leadership group.

