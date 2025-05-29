Sky Media’s Ruth Cartwright to Join Active International as Managing Director

Global corporate trade company Active International, part of AMS (Active Media Services, Inc.), a global independent media solutions company, has announced the appointment of former Sky Media executive Ruth Cartwright as its new managing director. After serving as managing director of Active International's UK team for four years, the company also promoted its current managing director, Cameron Swan, to a newly created CEO position. These moves come as Active International further positions its growth across new markets and digital innovation. Ruth will join this September.

“Ruth’s senior leadership, experience, and talent will enable us to further accelerate our digital, technology, and automation ambitions,” commented Cameron Swan. “She’ll continue the evolution of Active in the UK and be an important part of our growth plans.“

Ruth Cartwright said, “I’m honoured to be joining the Active International team on this stage in its journey. The sector is clearly evolving, and that evolution is only going to accelerate over the next 12 months. When I met Cameron and the senior team, I was struck by their thought leadership and deep knowledge of the landscape, and I know this is a business that is really well positioned to thrive, with ambitions to lead the market."

Ruth is a well-respected media executive with more than a decade of experience leading high-performing investment and broadcast teams across major agencies and media owners. While at Sky Media, she played a key role in shaping the company’s investment strategy and commercial positioning, “connections mean everything.” She joined Sky Media from Dentsu Aegis Network, where she was managing partner, delivery. Prior to that, she held the position of broadcast director at Maxus.

Ruth joins a company with a deeply rooted culture of inclusion and excellence, consistently recognised by Great Place To Work for four consecutive years across key areas including Wellbeing, Women, and Advertising. The business has also been celebrated in Campaign Magazine’s Best Places to Work every year since the list began, reflecting a workplace where people are empowered to thrive and diverse perspectives are truly valued.

“A brilliant team deserves a brilliant leader, and I know we’ll have that in Ruth,” added Cameran Swan. “Not only is Ruth an incredibly strong commercial leader, she’s also an exceptional mentor. We’re so pleased she’ll join us to lead the Active UK team.”

​Ruth will spearhead UK operations and lead the company’s day-to-day operations from September. She will oversee the UK operations, with a particular focus on strengthening digital partnerships, automation capabilities, and future-facing solutions.

Meanwhile, Cameron's move to the role of CEO at Active International will see him leading on growth and digital innovation across new markets.These investments in leadership mark a new era for the global corporate trade company, which recently expanded its operations into the north of the UK.

“Brands are navigating a more complex marketplace than ever, with a surge in content and digital choices for consumers,” said Dean Wilson, global chief operating officer of AMS. “As the media landscape continues to evolve at unprecedented speed, Cameron’s new role positions Active International to drive further growth across digital markets.”