Independent Agencies Awards 2025 Reveal Winners

In a ceremony in front of 350 guests on the evening of 1st July 2025, announced on the main Hexagon Stage at MAD//Fest London, the biggest marketing event of the season, the Alliance of Independent Agencies announced the winners of the 2025 Independent Agency Awards.



Supported by Grapeseed media as the headline partner, the evening was hosted by guest presenter Emma Cargill, and the programme was led by David Atkinson, managing partner at Space, who was this year’s Chair of the Awards. This was followed by an afterparty for all guests supported by the new Alliance of Media Independents first official partner Experian.

“Independent Agencies are the lifeblood of the UK’s agency sector. With 25,000+ independent agencies active in the UK, covering 99% of the sector, it is so important to shine a light on independents to recognise their achievement. Our Judges were blown away by the calibre of the entries this year and all of the shortlisted agencies, winners and participants should be so proud of what they have achieved.” said Terry Martin, managing director, Alliance of Independent Agencies.

The 2025 winners are:

Best use of PR

Sunny Side Up – Food for Discerning Diners – New Covent Garden Market

Best use of Brand Experience

Circle Agency – THE HOT MILKSHAKE UNBELIEVA-BAR! – Costa Coffee

Best use of Media

Sponsored by Teads

VCCP Media – Teaching the Old Dogs New Tricks – Bulldog

Best use of Social Media

Savvy Marketing – No More Nails – Red Bull Soapbox Race

Best Shopper Campaign (in-store and online)

Sponsored by Halo

Savvy Marketing – Robinsons X Wicked – Robinsons

Best Digital Product

Forty Eight Point One – From World-Class Physical to World-Class Digital. Capturing the Dishoom Magic – Dishoom

Best use of Google Media

Sponsored by Google

Crafted – The million pound milestone – MUJI

Best Promotional Campaign

Sponsored by PromoVeritas

Lime Communications – Wash & Win with the No.1 – Kärcher

Best Idea/Concept

PrettyGreen – Picture of Health – Bupa

Best Art Direction & Design Campaign

bandstand – Meet Pip – c2c Rail

Best use of Copy

Amigo Partnership – Your Parents – The Pools

Best B2B Campaign

bandstand – What Iff – Biffa

Best B2C Campaign

ORCA – ‘No Matter Their Manners…’ – Pet Drugs Online

Best FMCG Campaign

ZEAL – Dry Manuary – TENA Men

Best Retail Campaign

Sponsored by Nectar360

Savvy Marketing – Pay Day – adidas

Best Specialist Sector Campaign

Sponsored by Herdify

Mediaplus UK – Most Disastrous Campaign Ever – Hiscox

Best Entertainment, Leisure and Travel Campaign

PrettyGreen – Silent Night, Gentle Night – Sky Kids

Best ‘Not for profit’ Campaign

MI Media & GOOD Agency – The Love Inside – MND Association

Best Purpose Driven Campaign

Axe + Saw – The Centre – Spotify x Mentivity

Purpose Award

Sponsored by the Awards Official Talent Partner DNA Recruit

Altavia UK

Best International Campaign

PrettyGreen – Picture of Health – Bupa

The Freedom Awards…

The Freedom awards are extra trophies that are selected by the judges during the second round of Judging for exceptional and stand out qualities. This year’s freedom awards go to:.

Agency Collaboration - The Specialist Works x Craft Media - A Home Run for House Lingo Ruggable

Agility - Eight & Four - CPR Saved my life - British Heart Foundation

Bravery - Truant - Hypnocat - Material Focus

Bravery - ZEAL - Dry Manuary - TENA Men

Client Service - Bind Media - Accelerating Paid Search Fueled by Data - heycar

MAD//Fest Female Leaders Club

Sponsored by MAD//Fest

Dr Elena Mills – The Salve Health Ltd

Independent Agency of the Year £1m Revenue or Under

Sponsored by ‘Indie Agency Club’ formerly known as Agencynomics

Axe+Saw

Independent Agency of the Year

Sponsored by Grapeseed media