Independent Agencies Awards 2025 Reveal Winners

In a ceremony in front of 350 guests on the evening of 1st July 2025, announced on the main Hexagon Stage at MAD//Fest London, the biggest marketing event of the season, the Alliance of Independent Agencies announced the winners of the 2025 Independent Agency Awards.
Supported by Grapeseed media as the headline partner, the evening was hosted by guest presenter Emma Cargill, and the programme was led by David Atkinson, managing partner at Space, who was this year’s Chair of the Awards. This was followed by an afterparty for all guests supported by the new Alliance of Media Independents first official partner Experian.
“Independent Agencies are the lifeblood of the UK’s agency sector. With 25,000+ independent agencies active in the UK, covering 99% of the sector, it is so important to shine a light on independents to recognise their achievement. Our Judges were blown away by the calibre of the entries this year and all of the shortlisted agencies, winners and participants should be so proud of what they have achieved.” said Terry Martin, managing director, Alliance of Independent Agencies.
The 2025 winners are:
Best use of PR
Best use of Brand Experience
Best use of Media
Sponsored by Teads
Best use of Social Media
Best Shopper Campaign (in-store and online)
Sponsored by Halo
Best Digital Product
Best use of Google Media
Sponsored by Google
Best Promotional Campaign
Sponsored by PromoVeritas
Best Idea/Concept
Best Art Direction & Design Campaign
Best use of Copy
Best B2B Campaign
Best B2C Campaign
Best FMCG Campaign
Best Retail Campaign
Sponsored by Nectar360
Best Specialist Sector Campaign
Sponsored by Herdify
Best Entertainment, Leisure and Travel Campaign
Best ‘Not for profit’ Campaign
Best Purpose Driven Campaign
Purpose Award
Sponsored by the Awards Official Talent Partner DNA Recruit
Best International Campaign
The Freedom Awards…
The Freedom awards are extra trophies that are selected by the judges during the second round of Judging for exceptional and stand out qualities. This year’s freedom awards go to:.
Agency Collaboration - The Specialist Works x Craft Media - A Home Run for House Lingo Ruggable
Agility - Eight & Four - CPR Saved my life - British Heart Foundation
Bravery - Truant - Hypnocat - Material Focus
Bravery - ZEAL - Dry Manuary - TENA Men
Client Service - Bind Media - Accelerating Paid Search Fueled by Data - heycar
MAD//Fest Female Leaders Club
Sponsored by MAD//Fest
Independent Agency of the Year £1m Revenue or Under
Sponsored by ‘Indie Agency Club’ formerly known as Agencynomics
Independent Agency of the Year
Sponsored by Grapeseed media