Freshpet’s Got the Zoomies with 86% Increase in Sales Post Crufts

IF. Brand Communications Agency working closely with The Kennel Club, made the most of Channel4 sponsorship and delivered Freshpet’s most successful Crufts campaign to date, following a year of strategic investment in multi-channel brand building and creative campaigns. The results clearly prove an "'always-on' approach to brand and performance marketing , alongside strong collaborations drive real business impact.

This is the sixth year of Channel4 Sponsorship, together with support of boosted completion posts, exclusive event ad placements, and audience retargeting from The Kennel Club further strengthened IF.’s multi-channel activity. The culmination of 12 months of dogged commitment to a brand building plan that left nothing to chance. Every tiny detail considered, planned, researched, created, and executed from packaging and emails to hampers, campaigns and sampling in the park.

IF. creative director, Jo Whiteley emphasises this is not a ‘one-hit wonder’, "This campaign is a testament to the power of strategic brand creative and multi-channel excellence. By blending creativity, performance, and engagement driving tactics, we’ve delivered Freshpet’s most impactful Crufts campaign ever - setting the standard for on-going brand growth."

With these outstanding results, Freshpet continues to strengthen its position as a leading fresh pet food brand, proving that consistent brand investment and performance-driven strategies lead to measurable success.

IF. digital marketing manager Hannah Wilde likes to resonate with the target audience, “We've loved activating the 'Fuel the Winning Feeling' campaign across paid platforms, utilising our learnings from the previous year - knowing what really resonates with our target audience - to deliver scroll-stopping ads that converts. Our formula of dynamic creative coupled with compelling copy has been a recipe for success for Freshpet during their biggest campaign period of the year.”

Resulting in exceptional Year-on-Year Growth

86% increase in online sales



50% decrease in CPA, driving higher efficiency



2M+ people reached during the Crufts campaign – a 766% YoY increase



2836% surge in paid social conversions during the campaign



Over 10,000 new customers gained in target supermarkets over the Crufts period

Hannah Edwards, marketing director Freshpet is delighted but not surprised by the results. “We have been so pleased with the collaborations we have made during Crufts 2025 the results speak for themselves both in terms of enhanced brand visibility, boosted revenue streams and deeper customer insights. Ultimately these partnerships accelerated our growth, achieving shared success.”

The success was powered by a full-funnel organic and paid activation, seamlessly integrating influencer partnerships, led by the high-impact ‘Fuel the Winning Feeling’ campaign concept… culminating in our biggest multi-faceted, media, event and sponsorship collaboration to date.

