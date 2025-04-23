EDITION
PrettyGreen
Big Narstie and Grime Gran Drop Diss Track with Lebara
19/06/2025
Bupa’s ‘Health Stories’ Campaign Encourages Open Conversations About Health
10/06/2025
PrettyGreen Appoints Sereena Abbassi as Director of People Experience and Social Impact
19/05/2025
PrettyGreen Launches Report to Help Brands with Campaign Activations in the Build up to the Festive Period
09/10/2024
PrettyGreen Achieves B-Corp Certification
09/09/2024
PrettyGreen Appoints Hannah Macleod as Global Comms Director
29/08/2024
PrettyGreen Appoints Sereena Abbassi as Non-Executive Director
19/08/2024
The Famous Grouse Appoints PrettyGreen as First Global PR Agency
25/07/2024
PrettyGreen Named as Castore Retained PR Agency
22/07/2024
Bupa Commissions Welsh Pop Band XY&O to Re-Record a Cyndi Lauper Classic
18/07/2024
Sports Brand Castore Is Championing to Keep Andy Murray Present in SW19 Forever
17/07/2024
Hold onto Your Lederhosen: PrettyGreen Delivers Influencer Campaign for Albert’s Schloss
17/07/2024
