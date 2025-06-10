Bupa’s ‘Health Stories’ Campaign Encourages Open Conversations About Health

International healthcare company Bupa has launched ‘Health Stories’, a new global campaign aimed at breaking down the barriers that prevent people from talking about their health.

The reluctance of people to open up about health is a global issue across countries, cultures and socio-demographic groups. But speaking up about health concerns can help people access medical and emotional support earlier, reduce feelings of stress and isolation, and can lead to improved outcomes.

Developed in partnership with creative agency Redwood@AMV, the campaign invited six people on their own unique health journeys to share the moment they first opened up about their condition.

The campaign offers intimate insights into life-affirming stories of personal courage, resilience and triumph, exploring how talking about physical and mental health can have transformative long-term positive effects. These include navigating chronic conditions like Crohn’s disease and endometriosis, living with ADHD or limb difference, and surviving cancer – alongside a powerful account from Black Ferns international rugby player Ruby Tui on mental health.

The launch comes as new research from Bupa reveals that 82% of people believe that talking about health experiences can support physical and mental health. Despite this, nearly one in two people (49%) say they have avoided addressing a health concern. Of those, over a third (39%) did so because they didn’t think it was serious, or were unsure if they needed a healthcare professional, and a quarter (24%) due to embarrassment or stigma.

Shot by award-winning documentary film maker Dorothy Allen-Pickard, the aim of the films is to drive awareness and spark new conversations about health around the world.

The campaign will reach millions of people, featuring a TikTok takeover, CTV and YouTube spots and a Condé Nast partnership.

Fiona Bosman, global brand director at Bupa, said, “Through Health Stories, we set out to show people the power of talking about health. Change comes through inspiring storytelling, which is why we chose to tell the stories of real people across a range of different health conditions. Through these personal, first-hand accounts we hope to encourage a global movement, where sharing health experiences becomes part of everyday life."

​Dan Jude, executive creative director at Redwood@AMV, said, “Health Stories is more than a campaign – it’s a call to arms to give people the inspiration to start talking about health. I know from personal experience how much sharing about health can help when times are tough – so I hope these films are able to support people in their own journeys, whatever they look like.”

The campaign is now live across Bupa’s global platforms. To watch the stories and learn more, visit here.

