news
Join PrettyGreen to Explore How Mummy Pig's Pregnancy Broke the Internet

10/07/2025
Hasbro and PrettyGreen reveal the secret sauce behind award-winning campaign with Mummy Pig in upcoming LinkedIn webinar

How did Mummy Pig’s pregnancy break the internet?

Hasbro and PrettyGreen reveal all, with Guest MailOnline, in upcoming webinar.

In one of the boldest brand moves of the year, Hasbro revealed that Peppa Pig was getting a sibling – that’s right, Mummy Pig, was pregnant — and the UK didn’t just notice, it went into what Good Morning Britain called, “a fever dream.”

From national headlines to LinkedIn hot takes, Hasbro alongside PrettyGreen, introduced Baby Evie to the Peppa universe and turned a playful narrative twist into a cultural moment that resonated with pre-school parents, kids and the wider nation alike.

Now, the team at PrettyGreen are pulling back the curtain on how together they made it happen, with added insight from Elizabeth Haigh at MailOnline, on the editorial strategy and why it worked.

Join PrettyGreen on Tuesday 15 July at 12:00, for a live LinkedIn webinar, and behind-the-scenes look at the campaign that got the world talking.

The session will explore:

  • The brand challenge that inspired Mummy Pig’s pregnancy arc
  • The editorial storytelling that fuelled audience obsession
  • The consumer journey, from editorial to in-person fan activations, and social shares
  • How strategically placed press placements, and that broadcast segment with PrettyGreen's partner Broadcast Revolution, helped blur fiction and reality
  • And why the campaign sparked brand love that metrics alone can’t measure

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Esra Cafer, SVP global brand and strategy, Hasbro
  • Emma Simpson, associate director, PrettyGreen
  • Elizabeth Haigh, senior news reporter, MailOnline

The campaign has already earned accolades in the UK for its boldness, creativity, and cultural relevance — don’t miss this opportunity to find out how you can apply the learnings, challenges and insights to your own brands, or be a part of the evie-lution of Peppa Pig, yourself.

Register now on LinkedIn here.

