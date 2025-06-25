Anna Golding Returns to PrettyGreen as Business Director Amid Growth Surge

Left to right: Lucy Mart, co-managing director and chief growth officer; Anna Golding, business director and Jessicia Hargreaves, chief executive officer

Creative communications agency PrettyGreen has appointed Anna Golding as business director in its growth team, as the agency continues its momentum following a series of new business wins and market expansion.

Working closely with the co-managing director and chief growth officer, Lucy Mart and the senior management team, Anna will play a key role in the continued growth of the agency. She will lead across the agency’s marketing efforts and contribute to PrettyGreen’s evolving new business pipeline, strengthening its integrated positioning across PR, Social, Influencer and Experiential.

She rejoins PrettyGreen following a successful two-year stint leading the six-figure Three Mobile integrated comms account. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the agency, which recently secured significant new client partnerships across entertainment, FMCG, and tech, adding to a portfolio that includes brands like Pizza Express, Casetify, and Bupa.

Anna brings 15 years’ experience in consumer PR and integrated communications, having held senior roles at Karmarama and MSL, and delivered award-winning campaigns for consumer lifestyle brands such as Unilever, ALDI and Puma. Her career spans food, travel, beauty, consumer tech and lifestyle, delivering impactful work across earned and integrated channels.

Lucy Mart, co-managing director and chief growth officer, PrettyGreen commented, “Anna’s integrated mindset, strategic experience and natural energy make her the perfect fit to help lead the next phase of our growth. Who better to have someone championing PrettyGreen than someone who's already lived and breathed our values, walked the walk and talked the talk. She knows how to build work that makes brands famous, and we’re excited to have her back in the business.”

Anna Golding, business director at PrettyGreen added, “Having created career defining work at PrettyGreen before with a brilliant bunch of people, it’s always held a place in my heart, and so it was an easy decision to come back at such an exciting, pivotal time. We’re rolling out client wins, award wins, people wins, plus expanding globally and I’m looking forward to driving new growth and helping shape what comes next. Who wouldn't want to step back in and push the pedal again?”

