Big Narstie and Grime Gran Drop Diss Track with Lebara

The UK’s best value mobile network, Lebara, has dropped a first of its kind diss track with a cultural icon duo. In a musical collaboration with industry heavyweight Big Narstie and viral grime content queen Grime Gran, the pair take lyrical aim at the raw deal you get from the big mobile networks.



Written and performed by Big Narstie, the track delivers punchy bars; “Try come to man with some waste Big Mobile network and some waste price plan. Man, time to burn that contract, blud.”



Titled 'The Big Mobile Clapback,' the track is a witty, grime-fuelled roast of the major network operators whose flashy adverts mask poor customer service and annual price rises that add insult to injury. From charging extra just to call home when holidaying in Europe, to normalising hiking prices mid-contract. Lebara is here to call out the nonsense.



Set in a satirical grime booth inside the crumbling world of Big Mobile, the music video features Narstie and Grime Gran tearing through Big Mobile’s BS. Expect panicked fake executives, beef-worthy bars and savage swipes at outdated hold music. A bold statement from the defiant mobile brand which aims to put the power back in the hands of mobile customers - and the loveable king of the cheeky dig, Big Narstie doesn’t hold back on the mic:



“You ain’t roaming wide,



Rocketing charges, increased bill from big mobile,



That’s a violation, and I’m vocal

You’re having a laugh long neck giraffe dis gaff is ours!

We can see through da bull***, nice sales pitch mate,



But you know your system’s stuck in past.”



He goes on to praise Lebara’s straightforward approach:



“When you look at Lebara,



Customer service it’s class upon class, crystal clear whenever I talk



when I play my (sim) cards



You man are sweet and sour, chicken bars.”



To celebrate the track’s release, Lebara is dropping an online competition bringing fans into the mix with a headline-worthy prize. 50 lucky MCs will win a year’s worth of free phone network with Lebara and two additional winners will secure the plan loaded onto a brand-new iPhone 16 and / or Samsung S25. To enter, keep an eye on Lebara’s Instagram or TikTok in the coming days and stitch your own bars to Big Narstie’s post.

Lebara’s message is clear: Millions of UK consumers feel let down by their providers, but there’s a better way. Lebara plans include calls to over 50 countries and roaming across the EU & India, at no extra cost. With no contracts, and no annual price rises, Lebara offers freedom, simplicity, and true value. Switching is easy and fast, so you can stay connected to what matters without getting ripped off. “This one’s for the people being rinsed by the Big Mobile wastemen”, said Big Narstie.



Mayur Jauhari, commercial director at Lebara Mobile UK added, “For too long, Big Mobile Networks have been getting away with too much. We’re proud to be the network that doesn’t hike your prices, lock you into contracts, or charge extra to say hi to your mum in Canada. This isn’t just about bars - it’s about standing up for UK mobile customers.”



'The Big Mobile Clapback' is out now on YouTube and lighting up Lebara’s social channels.

