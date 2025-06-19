senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Big Narstie and Grime Gran Drop Diss Track with Lebara

19/06/2025
18
Share
Lebara Mobile and UK rap royalty expose the phone bill pain of big mobile networks in unrestrained grime track 'The Big Mobile Clapback'

The UK’s best value mobile network, Lebara, has dropped a first of its kind diss track with a cultural icon duo. In a musical collaboration with industry heavyweight Big Narstie and viral grime content queen Grime Gran, the pair take lyrical aim at the raw deal you get from the big mobile networks.

Written and performed by Big Narstie, the track delivers punchy bars; “Try come to man with some waste Big Mobile network and some waste price plan. Man, time to burn that contract, blud.”

Titled 'The Big Mobile Clapback,' the track is a witty, grime-fuelled roast of the major network operators whose flashy adverts mask poor customer service and annual price rises that add insult to injury. From charging extra just to call home when holidaying in Europe, to normalising hiking prices mid-contract. Lebara is here to call out the nonsense.

Set in a satirical grime booth inside the crumbling world of Big Mobile, the music video features Narstie and Grime Gran tearing through Big Mobile’s BS. Expect panicked fake executives, beef-worthy bars and savage swipes at outdated hold music. A bold statement from the defiant mobile brand which aims to put the power back in the hands of mobile customers - and the loveable king of the cheeky dig, Big Narstie doesn’t hold back on the mic:

“You ain’t roaming wide,

Rocketing charges, increased bill from big mobile,

That’s a violation, and I’m vocal

You’re having a laugh long neck giraffe dis gaff is ours!

We can see through da bull***, nice sales pitch mate,

But you know your system’s stuck in past.”

He goes on to praise Lebara’s straightforward approach:

“When you look at Lebara,

Customer service it’s class upon class, crystal clear whenever I talk

when I play my (sim) cards

You man are sweet and sour, chicken bars.”

To celebrate the track’s release, Lebara is dropping an online competition bringing fans into the mix with a headline-worthy prize. 50 lucky MCs will win a year’s worth of free phone network with Lebara and two additional winners will secure the plan loaded onto a brand-new iPhone 16 and / or Samsung S25. To enter, keep an eye on Lebara’s Instagram or TikTok in the coming days and stitch your own bars to Big Narstie’s post.

Lebara’s message is clear: Millions of UK consumers feel let down by their providers, but there’s a better way. Lebara plans include calls to over 50 countries and roaming across the EU & India, at no extra cost. With no contracts, and no annual price rises, Lebara offers freedom, simplicity, and true value. Switching is easy and fast, so you can stay connected to what matters without getting ripped off. “This one’s for the people being rinsed by the Big Mobile wastemen”, said Big Narstie.

Mayur Jauhari, commercial director at Lebara Mobile UK added, “For too long, Big Mobile Networks have been getting away with too much. We’re proud to be the network that doesn’t hike your prices, lock you into contracts, or charge extra to say hi to your mum in Canada. This isn’t just about bars - it’s about standing up for UK mobile customers.”

'The Big Mobile Clapback' is out now on YouTube and lighting up Lebara’s social channels.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from PrettyGreen
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from PrettyGreen
The Big Mobile Clapback
Lebara
19/06/2025
The DogHouse
Shark
04/02/2025
Great Deal
Lebara Mobile
03/12/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1