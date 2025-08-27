senckađ
PrettyGreen Named PR, Influencer and Social Agency for Homesense

27/08/2025
PrettyGreen deliver PR, Influencer and Social activity for the brand

Creative communications agency PrettyGreen has been named as the new consumer communications partner for Homesense, following a competitive pitch process. The partnership will see PrettyGreen deliver PR, Influencer and Social activity for the brand, which offers a wide range of high-quality and branded homeware for less, all year long. Homesense is the sister brand to TK Maxx, and part of TJX Europe. Talking about the appointment,

Samantha Hooper Gill, client services director at PrettyGreen, said, “Homesense is an incredible, much-loved brand with a unique proposition and we are honoured to be appointed as the retained PR partner. We can’t wait to drive brand fame for Homesense and are well underway with our planning.”

Sarah Henderson, group managing director at PrettyGreen, continued, “From day one we knew the values of Homesense and PrettyGreen were perfectly aligned, and this win demonstrates the strength of our creativity and integrated approach at PrettyGreen. It’s a privilege to work with the team and we’re excited to show how people never have to choose between quality, price and style at Homesense.”

Credits
