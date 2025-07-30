Big Narstie and Grime Gran Turn Mobile Mayhem into Mic Drops for Lebara

Every April, mobile networks across the UK quietly hike their prices. Most brands dodge the conversation. But Lebara, the cheeky challenger with nothing to hide, decided to do something Big Mobile never would: clap back.

Backed by a sharp insight and even sharper bars, ‘The Big Mobile Clapback’ turned consumer frustration into a cultural moment. The brief? Shine a light on the shady annual price rises that plague the industry - showing the nation that Lebara has your back and your wallet.

“This wasn’t just a value story,” said Emma Carson, senior creative director at PrettyGreen. “We wanted to give people a reason to laugh, connect and respond - and make culture feel it.”

So PrettyGreen teamed up with grime heavyweight Big Narstie and viral legend Grime Gran to drop something totally unexpected: a full-blown diss track aimed squarely at the mobile monopolies. Loud, lyrical, and loaded with truth, it was less of an ad and more of a musical mic drop.

“We didn’t want to just say Lebara was better,” continued Emma. “We wanted to say it in a way that felt bold, true and culturally fluent. This wasn’t a rap about a product. It was a takedown of an industry problem, told through humour and heat.”

The campaign was built like a mixtape and rolled out like a cultural event. Teasers hinted at incoming heat. The hero track and video dropped with grime-level energy. Social was flooded with memes, BTS clips and Easter eggs, with everything from fake corporate logos to “empty priority perks” and a cheeky jab at “ads with Bacon”.

The video itself? Part Fire in the Booth energy, part Brent-esque sketch comedy. A satire-soaked blend of street anthem and brand parody, packed with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it digs at mobile suits and overpromised perks.

And then came the people’s bars. PrettyGreen launched a social-first, UGC competition inviting people to drop their own #BigMobileClapback - with a new iPhone and free Lebara plan up for grabs.

“The real flex wasn’t just the talent and bars,” said Emma, “It was giving real people the chance to respond in their own words - to finally say what everyone’s been thinking about mobile contracts for years.”

What started as a campaign about price hikes became a rallying cry, and a cultural commentary. It tapped into genuine consumer frustration, flipped industry tropes into punchlines and proved that branded music doesn’t have to feel cringe.

“We didn’t just make noise,” said Emma. “The track stands on its own and that’s the difference.”

In a world of Big Mobile noise, Lebara dropped a track worth listening to. And people didn’t just hear it, they clapped back.

