SXSW 2026 Community Voting Is Open

Voting is now open for SXSW’s PanelPicker – and PrettyGreen has two bold sessions ready to spark conversations about the future of branding, creativity, and innovation

How you can help: Hit the heart next to each panel name to cast your vote. Every click gets us closer to Austin!

​Live. Learned. Launched: Creator Brands You Never Saw Coming​

Blind creator, journalist, and entrepreneur Lucy Edwards will make her SXSW debut, sharing how she built Etia London – a beauty brand backed by Estée Lauder, powered by community insight, and driven by inclusive innovation. In conversation with PrettyGreen’s influencer business director, Sammy Albon.

The session will explore:

Authentic storytelling as strategy – how narrative, not just marketing, can drive lasting brand loyalty.

Community-fuelled innovation – how Etia co-created beauty solutions by listening to, not telling, its audience.

Creator-led scalability – practical insights on turning a lived-experience brand into a credible, growth-oriented business.

Voting is open until 24 August 2025– scan the QR code in the image (it’s Navilens compatible for those with a screen reader) or click the link to support the panel. Your vote helps take this conversation to a global stage.

​Fake It ‘Til You Make It: Is AI Reinventing Brand Stunts?​

From flying dinosaurs to viral moments that never really happened, AI is rewriting the rules of what’s 'real' in marketing. PrettyGreen’s strategy and creative partner Lucy Porter joins Spark Emerging Technologies’ Dan Betts to explore where innovation ends and brand trust begins.

Let’s put these big ideas on the global stage. Vote now to champion bold branding, inclusive innovation, and next-gen creativity.

