PrettyGreen Appoints Sereena Abbassi as Director of People Experience and Social Impact

19/05/2025
Agency strengthens long-term commitment to equity and belonging across its people, processes and creative output

PrettyGreen has appointed Sereena Abbassi to a permanent leadership role as director of people experience and social impact.

This appointment formalises PrettyGreen’s commitment to building a culture of equity, belonging, and accountability across every part of the business. Sereena steps into the full-time role following nearly five years of collaboration as a consultant and one year as a non-executive director.

Sereena will continue to lead PrettyGreen’s A is For All Advisory Council — a paid, external board of DE&I experts - holding the agency publicly accountable to inclusive and responsible creative work. The council includes:

  • Sheeraz Gulsher – co-founder of People Like Us & Braver
  • Lucy Edwards – Blind activist and content creator
  • Esther Maughan McLachlan – ESG and responsible business specialist

With over a decade of experience supporting cultural transformation for global brands including Sony Music, Soho House Group, and M&C Saatchi Group, Sereena brings deep insight into systemic change, intersectionality, and organisational impact. Her role reflects PrettyGreen’s mission to build a workplace and client offer rooted in representation, equity, and action.

Sereena Abbassi, director of people experience and social impact at PrettyGreen commented, "PrettyGreen is one of the few agencies I’ve encountered that genuinely walks the talk. Having worked together since 2020, I’ve seen first-hand the care and commitment this team brings to building an inclusive culture. I’m excited to formalise our relationship and continue co-creating work that reflects the world we live in.”

PrettyGreen’s DE&I and social impact strategy is wide-reaching and measurable. In the past year alone, the agency:

  • Invested over 5% of its net profits into DE&I and charitable initiatives
  • Served as a founding partner of The Brixton Finishing School, offering mentorship, sponsorship, and internships to underrepresented talent
  • Continued its support of People Like Us, including mentoring and hosting events for ethnically diverse professionals in media and comms
  • Supported impactful organisations such as R;pple, a suicide prevention charity; Shelter, through its meal-for-a-meal campaign at Christmas; and launched the One Plate charity cookbook initiative

The agency also continues to embed its proprietary ‘A is For All’ framework – a six-step model to ensure all creative work is inclusive, authentic, and accessible. This is reinforced by internal EDI focus groups, tailored workshops, and a continuously evolving roadmap shaped by industry benchmarks and employee feedback.

Jessica Hargreaves-Paczek, CEO of PrettyGreen added, "This is about making equity permanent in the way we lead, create, and show up for clients. Sereena has been part of our story for years and now, she’s part of our future. Her impact will shape our culture and our work in the most powerful way.”

Read more from PrettyGreen here

