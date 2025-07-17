senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

PrettyGreen Lands innocent drinks’ Influencer Brief

17/07/2025
5
Share
The partnership sees PrettyGreen respond to a series of influencer briefs beginning with the launch of the ‘Spicy Content’ campaign

Creative communications agency PrettyGreen has been appointed to deliver influencer campaigns for innocent drinks in the UK on a project basis, supporting the brand’s continued focus on product innovation.

The partnership sees PrettyGreen respond to a series of influencer briefs beginning with the launch of the ‘Spicy Content’ campaign - a cheeky bait-and-switch play on traditional teaser content promoting innocent’s new Immunity Shot and Apple Cider Vinegar Gut Health Shot, available as part of a £1 partnership offer with Costa.

Targeting a gen z audience, the campaign is driven by a sidekick strategy that positions innocent’s shots as the solution to life’s ‘meh’ moments — helping consumers feel 100% in their daily grind.

The ‘Kids Juicy Water’ April half-term influencer campaign follows, educating parents on the new product innovation to help drive discovery and support in-store trial
Talking about the appointment, Sammy Albon, influencer director at PrettyGreen said, “We didn’t exactly play it cool. innocent has been top of our wish list for a while – they’re creatively bold, full of purpose, not afraid to sound like actual humans, vibe with our values, and are a fellow B Corp. From our first chats, it felt like the right fit. The results from our first campaign back that up: strong creative + the right creators + paid that actually works = proper impact. We’re looking forward to seeing where we can take things next.”

Anni Mueller, digital and social media manager at innocent added, “I’ve been quietly admiring PrettyGreen’s work for a while (in a totally non-creepy way). After joining one of their panels on influencer marketing, I had a strong suspicion they knew what they were doing. Luckily, I was right. They’ve helped us match our playful and proudly ourselves tone of voice with the right creators and audiences – and made it all feel easy. We’re excited to keep the good stuff going.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from PrettyGreen
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from PrettyGreen
The Big Mobile Clapback
Lebara
19/06/2025
The DogHouse
Shark
04/02/2025
Great Deal
Lebara Mobile
03/12/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1