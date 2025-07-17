PrettyGreen Lands innocent drinks’ Influencer Brief

Creative communications agency PrettyGreen has been appointed to deliver influencer campaigns for innocent drinks in the UK on a project basis, supporting the brand’s continued focus on product innovation.

The partnership sees PrettyGreen respond to a series of influencer briefs beginning with the launch of the ‘Spicy Content’ campaign - a cheeky bait-and-switch play on traditional teaser content promoting innocent’s new Immunity Shot and Apple Cider Vinegar Gut Health Shot, available as part of a £1 partnership offer with Costa.

Targeting a gen z audience, the campaign is driven by a sidekick strategy that positions innocent’s shots as the solution to life’s ‘meh’ moments — helping consumers feel 100% in their daily grind.

The ‘Kids Juicy Water’ April half-term influencer campaign follows, educating parents on the new product innovation to help drive discovery and support in-store trial

Talking about the appointment, Sammy Albon, influencer director at PrettyGreen said, “We didn’t exactly play it cool. innocent has been top of our wish list for a while – they’re creatively bold, full of purpose, not afraid to sound like actual humans, vibe with our values, and are a fellow B Corp. From our first chats, it felt like the right fit. The results from our first campaign back that up: strong creative + the right creators + paid that actually works = proper impact. We’re looking forward to seeing where we can take things next.”

Anni Mueller, digital and social media manager at innocent added, “I’ve been quietly admiring PrettyGreen’s work for a while (in a totally non-creepy way). After joining one of their panels on influencer marketing, I had a strong suspicion they knew what they were doing. Luckily, I was right. They’ve helped us match our playful and proudly ourselves tone of voice with the right creators and audiences – and made it all feel easy. We’re excited to keep the good stuff going.”

