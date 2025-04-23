EDITION
Lemonade
Directors Reps
London, UK
http://www.lemonadereps.com/
enquiries@lemonadereps.com
+44 (0) 7792675779
Govia Thameslink Railway Spots Show Every Stop Is a Story
07/08/2025
Rowntree’s Turns King’s Cross Into a Candy-Coloured Playground for Grown-Ups
31/07/2025
Twice Pictures Goes Off Script with Jonathan Bailey in Martini Campaign
15/07/2025
Covert Brings Human-Head Cars to Life for Turtle Wax
14/07/2025
Citroën and Big Issue Go ‘Beyond Fitness’ for Social Change
08/07/2025
'Queerness on Film' Lights Up the Screen for Pride Month
03/07/2025
Lemonade Partners with Hijinks to Present 'Queerness on Film'
23/06/2025
Motion Studio MAKE Joins Lemonade Reps Roster
10/06/2025
The Visionaries Launches US Operations
03/06/2025
Lemonade Presents: ANIMANIA, A Night Celebrating the Art of Animation
19/05/2025
Go Rving’s ‘Just Beyond Your Door’ Turns Every RV Into a Portal of Possibility
13/05/2025
JustGiving Spotlights Everyday Heroes in 'Just Got Real' Campaign
06/05/2025
