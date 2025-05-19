Lemonade Presents: ANIMANIA, A Night Celebrating the Art of Animation

On Thursday, 29th May, Soho becomes the epicentre of animation as Lemonade presents ANIMANIA, a curated evening of animated short films from some of the most exciting creative voices in the UK and beyond.

Held at the dynamic All is Joy Studios in London in the heart of Soho, the screening celebrates the full spectrum of animated storytelling from surreal and satirical to emotional and experimental. The event gathers creative industry professionals, agencies, studios, and animation fans for a vibrant evening of cinematic craft, conversation and community.

“ANIMANIA is a love letter to animation – to the directors who push boundaries, to the studios who take creative risks, and to the fans who champion this incredible medium. We’ve brought together a wildly diverse lineup that represents the best of what the animation world is doing right now and we can’t wait to share it,” said Corin West, managing director at Lemonade.

With thanks to the sponsors and partners:

Marshall Street Edit, Platige Films, MAKE, Jelly, NaF+, Curate Films, Covert, The Visionaries. Your support makes this celebration of animation possible.

Event Details:

All is Joy Studios, 75 Dean St, London W1D 3PU

Thursday, 29th May

Doors open at 7:00 PM, screening starts at 7:30 PM sharp

Afterparty with free drinks & music from DJ Smash (Radio Smash, Berlin)

Whether you’re an industry veteran or just animation-curious, ANIMANIA is your invitation to experience the medium in all its inventive, poetic, absurd, and deeply human glory.

The films:

Curiosa- Tessa Moult-Milewska

A whimsical, gothic stop-motion fable about a curious girl and her twisted quest to climb into her boyfriend's head in search of answers.

Dark Room- Pedro Allevato (The Visionaries)

The protagonist revisits some old photos and realises how memories and photographs might not show what really happens between couples.

舌 Tongue- Kaho Yoshida (Jelly)

An intimate and daring exploration of desire, shame, and self-discovery, wrapped in bold animation and visceral textures inspired by Japanese folklore.

The C Word- Serafima Serafimova

When COVID struck in 2020, Alyssa – an Australian healthcare professional living in the UK with her partner – wanted to do everything she could to help.

Super Cow- Michael Granberry (Curate Films)

Super Cow is the story of a condemned cow's last chance at freedom.

WWF- In Hot Water (Nomint)

This evocative stop-motion piece was filmed entirely using a thermal camera to reveal the devastating effects of global warming on our oceans.

Mamoon- Ben Steer (Blue Zoo Animation)

A visually striking short made entirely with projected light, telling the moving story of a mother and child navigating a collapsing world of shadows.

Love, Death & Robots: Fish Night- Damian Nenow (Platige Image)

Two stranded salesmen encounter a cosmic underwater vision in the desert - a hauntingly beautiful meditation on life, extinction, and imagination.

OMW- Emmanuelle Walker

A visually driven journey through a day with a big challenge, where the protagonist persistently moves forward.

Turbulence- Christopher Rutledge (Tumblehead, Curate Films)

A darkly comic and stylised short that follows a diverse group of characters on an eventful flight.

Fallen Art- Tomek Bagiński (Platige Image)

A twisted, satirical masterpiece about military madness and creative delusion, where a general finds a disturbing new use of his fallen soldiers.

Peter Hair- Cosmo Wellings & Arthur Studholme aka Uncle Shortbread

A delightfully absurd tale of a man whose rebellious hair takes on a life of its own, packed with surreal wit and slick visual charm.

BraveHurt (MAKE)

A series of playful, ultra-short animated stingers that serve as scene transitions- equal parts Scottish epic, visual pun, and delightful absurdity.

