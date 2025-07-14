senckađ
Covert Brings Human-Head Cars to Life for Turtle Wax

14/07/2025
We Are Covert and Not Just Any's spots from directors Aidan Gibbons and Nathan Robinson invite drivers to clean their cars like themselves

Turtle Wax’s latest campaign entry, 'Face It,' takes a brilliantly bizarre turn thanks to the meticulous visual effects and colour finishing by Covert. The spot, directed by Aidan Gibbons and Nathan Robinson, is a surreal collision of humour, craftsmanship, and high-gloss detailing both on screen and in message.

Part of Turtle Wax’s ongoing 'You Are How You Car' series, features a car in the form of a man’s head joyriding to the soaring soundtrack of Matt Monro’s 'Born Free.' The weirdness is intentional, the execution razor-sharp. At a red light, this 'vehicle' encounters a fellow head-on-wheels who subtly signals a piece of food caught in his teeth. A sheepish reaction, a subtle moral: clean your car like you’d clean yourself.

The concept grabs attention and the flawless VFX from Covert truly sells the surreal. Their team delivered high-end finishing that brought these living, breathing vehicles to life in all their hilarious detail.

The visual inventiveness is matched by fantastic colour grading that adds cinematic polish and richness to the advertisement, elevating the uncanny into something strikingly believable. Covert’s contribution transforms the idea from quirky to unforgettable, without losing the heart of the brand’s message: if your car is a reflection of you, it should look its best.

The campaign was produced by Not Just Any, who brought Covert on board for its proven track record of love for the unconventional.

Credits
Add my Credit
