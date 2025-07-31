Rowntree’s Turns King’s Cross Into a Candy-Coloured Playground for Grown-Ups

​In a bold burst of nostalgia, Rowntree’s, LADbible, and creative production masterminds The Department joined forces to pull off one of the most joyful commuter curveballs London’s ever seen. Their mission? Melt away the daily grind with colour, chaos, and cold treats - all in the name of fun.

The scene of the magic? None other than King’s Cross station - typically a temple of hustle, horns, and harried coffee runs. But for one dazzling day, it became a five-lane, 12-metre-long candy-coloured racetrack, inviting grown-ups to drop their guard, ditch their deadlines, and sprint for the sheer thrill of it.

The campaign, cheekily themed “Free the Fun”, was designed to promote Rowntree’s new line of ice lollies - not with a standard ad or tired poster, but with a full-blown adult recess. LADbible cooked up the playful concept, while The Department brought it screaming to life with full-throttle production design, brand visuals, and just the right amount of childhood chaos.

The standout feature of the campaign was a five-lane, 12m-long racetrack splashed in Rowntree’s signature colours. As unsuspecting commuters encountered the track, hidden cameras captured moments of surprise, delight, and unfiltered fun. Content creators also joined in, adding a layer of reach and social engagement to the event. The event provided the perfect canvas for LADbible to produce high-energy user-generated content in real time.

The Department ensured every visual element from the track design to signage and props was carefully crafted to reflect Rowntree’s identity. The campaign successfully merged play, production, and purpose proving that even in the rush of daily life, there’s always time for a burst of colour and a bit of fun.

"Collaborating with the teams at LADbible and Rowntree’s was an incredible opportunity. From day one, the process was open, honest, and truly collaborative - a key ingredient in the activation’s success. Seeing people light up as they engaged with the race track, right in the heart of one of London’s busiest areas, was a real highlight. Our aim was to create a bold, joyful experience that made people pause, play, and reconnect with their inner child - and watching that happen in real time was hugely rewarding." said Kotryna Useviciute, The Department’s lead producer.

The result? A vibrant reminder that no matter how grown-up you may feel, you’re never too old to run for an ice lolly - or to embrace a bit of pure, colourful nonsense on your way to work.