Lemonade Partners with Hijinks to Present 'Queerness on Film'

In celebration of Pride Month, creative talent agency Lemonade, in partnership with creative agency, Hijinks, is proud to present Queerness on Film - an evening dedicated to bold queer cinema, performance, and community. The event takes place on Thursday 26th of June at 7pm at the legendary All is Joy Studios in the heart of Soho and promises a vibrant, multi-sensory celebration of LGBTQIA+ voices, identity, and resilience.

Hosted by the award-winning drag king Loose Willis, this special evening spotlights a curated programme of short films by LGBTQIA+ filmmakers, whose work explores love, joy, protest, and the radical act of visibility through a uniquely queer lens.

“Our mission has always been to elevate underrepresented voices in the creative industries,” said Corin West, managing director at Lemonade Reps. “Queerness on Film is more than a screening- it’s a celebration of queer imagination and a space for joyful resistance, dialogue, and connection. We’re proud to partner with Hijinks to make this happen during such a meaningful month.”

The film programme, curated by Hijinks, takes audiences on a journey through imaginative worlds, tender relationships, and radical queer histories.

“As a queer agency founder, shining a spotlight on some of the incredible queer talent within the advertising industry feels more important than ever,” said Marc Allenby, co-founder and chief creative officer of Hijinks. “The industry needs to come together to celebrate this diverse and inspiring talent - not just now, but always. I warmly invite you to join Hijinks and Lemonade in cheering them on and supporting this moment."

The evening continues with a live performance by movement artist Duane Nasis, whose haunting piece When The Night Is Over explores themes of love and longing with cinematic beauty.

At 8:30 PM, the party shifts upstairs for an afterparty with a vibey set by DJ MisterChaa serving up queer joy and dancefloor heat until 11:30 PM.

Beyond the screen and party, guests can engage with an immersive gallery space and a studio featuring a looped screening of KINGDOM and a placard-making station. From 8:30–9:30 PM, Loose Willis, a member of the Pecs Collective will lead this hands-on creative activity - encouraging dialogue around protest, expression, and collective queer action.

Come for the films, stay for the vibes.

Tickets here.





Presented with thanks to our generous sponsors:

Joint Sponsor: Hijinks

Supporting Sponsors: LS Productions, NERD, Covert, Ralph, Bubble TV, NaF+, All is Joy Studios, Outvertising & The Visionaries.​