senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Lemonade Partners with Hijinks to Present 'Queerness on Film'

23/06/2025
4
Share
A Pride Month celebration of LGBTQIA+ Cinema, Community & Creativity

In celebration of Pride Month, creative talent agency Lemonade, in partnership with creative agency, Hijinks, is proud to present Queerness on Film - an evening dedicated to bold queer cinema, performance, and community. The event takes place on Thursday 26th of June at 7pm at the legendary All is Joy Studios in the heart of Soho and promises a vibrant, multi-sensory celebration of LGBTQIA+ voices, identity, and resilience.

Hosted by the award-winning drag king Loose Willis, this special evening spotlights a curated programme of short films by LGBTQIA+ filmmakers, whose work explores love, joy, protest, and the radical act of visibility through a uniquely queer lens.

“Our mission has always been to elevate underrepresented voices in the creative industries,” said Corin West, managing director at Lemonade Reps. “Queerness on Film is more than a screening- it’s a celebration of queer imagination and a space for joyful resistance, dialogue, and connection. We’re proud to partner with Hijinks to make this happen during such a meaningful month.”

The film programme, curated by Hijinks, takes audiences on a journey through imaginative worlds, tender relationships, and radical queer histories.

“As a queer agency founder, shining a spotlight on some of the incredible queer talent within the advertising industry feels more important than ever,” said Marc Allenby, co-founder and chief creative officer of Hijinks. “The industry needs to come together to celebrate this diverse and inspiring talent - not just now, but always. I warmly invite you to join Hijinks and Lemonade in cheering them on and supporting this moment."

The evening continues with a live performance by movement artist Duane Nasis, whose haunting piece When The Night Is Over explores themes of love and longing with cinematic beauty.

At 8:30 PM, the party shifts upstairs for an afterparty with a vibey set by DJ MisterChaa serving up queer joy and dancefloor heat until 11:30 PM.

Beyond the screen and party, guests can engage with an immersive gallery space and a studio featuring a looped screening of KINGDOM and a placard-making station. From 8:30–9:30 PM, Loose Willis, a member of the Pecs Collective will lead this hands-on creative activity - encouraging dialogue around protest, expression, and collective queer action.

Come for the films, stay for the vibes.

Tickets here.


Presented with thanks to our generous sponsors:

Joint Sponsor: Hijinks

Supporting Sponsors: LS Productions, NERD, Covert, Ralph, Bubble TV, NaF+,  All is Joy Studios, Outvertising & The Visionaries.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Lemonade Reps
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Lemonade Reps
MAKE
Lemonade Reps
10/06/2025
ANIMANIA
Lemonade
19/05/2025
Unicorn
Irn-Bru
29/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1