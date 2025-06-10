senckađ
Motion Studio MAKE Joins Lemonade Reps Roster

10/06/2025
51
Share
Strategic Creative Partnership Marking MAKE's official launch into the UK Market

Creative talent agency Lemonade Reps has announced the signing of animation and motion studio MAKE, marking the Minneapolis-based studio’s official expansion into the UK market. Known for its emotionally resonant storytelling, bold visual identity and bespoke all in-house approach, MAKE brings a fresh voice to Lemonade’s growing roster.

“MAKE’s work strikes that perfect balance between narrative heart and visual edge,” said Corin West, managing director at Lemonade Reps. “They’re unafraid to experiment, they care deeply about craft, and they’re fantastic collaborators. We couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the Lemonade family and to support their next chapter as they establish a presence in the UK.”

Founded in 2004, MAKE has developed a diverse portfolio spanning commercial campaigns, branded content and original IP. Their clients include Xbox, Dove, Crunchyroll, Dunkin’ and Hot Wheels, with work that seamlessly blends strong design, emotional depth and narrative clarity.

“We’re always looking to partner with people who care about storytelling as much as style, and who aren’t afraid to push things creatively,” said Danny Robashkin, founder and creative director at MAKE. “Lemonade Reps gets the kind of work we want to make and the kind of energy we want to bring. This is a strong move toward building louder, smarter, more standout work with UK agencies and brands.”

The collaboration reflects a shared ambition between Lemonade and MAKE to challenge expectations and champion meaningful, design-forward storytelling across formats and markets.

MAKE’s animated BraveHurts series of playful, ultra-short animated stingers featured at Lemonade Presents last SOLD OUT event, 'Animania' - a curated short film festival spotlighting outstanding animation from across the industry. The event took place on 29th May at All Is Joy Studios and included a dynamic line-up of innovative and genre-defying animated work.

