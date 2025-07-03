'Queerness on Film' Lights Up the Screen for Pride Month

​On Thursday 26th June, Queerness on Film made its powerful debut in a vibrant evening of bold queer cinema, performance, and community, hosted by Lemonade Reps in collaboration with creative agency Hijinks. Held at All is Joy Studios, the event was a proud and unapologetic celebration of LGBTQIA+ stories and artistry - bringing together filmmakers, performers, and creatives for a truly unforgettable Pride Month gathering.

The night opened with a curated program of short films directed by LGBTQIA+ filmmakers, exploring themes of identity, love, resilience, and joy through an unapologetically queer lens. The screening was hosted by the electrifying drag king Loose Willis, whose wit and charisma guided the audience through an engaging and emotionally resonant journey of cinematic storytelling.

“We created Queerness on Film to platform queer voices in a space that felt authentic, expressive, and celebratory,” said Corin West, managing director at Lemonade. “It’s not just about the films - it’s about the community, the conversations, and the creativity that happens when people come together. We’re proud to have created a night that felt as bold and beautiful as the stories being told on screen. We’re already planning next year’s event!”

Beyond the screen, attendees were treated to a captivating live performance by Duane Nasis and encouraged to express themselves at a DIY pride placard-making station. The celebration continued into the night with a high-energy DJ set by Misterchaa, keeping the vibrant spirit of the event alive well into the evening.

The space also featured a striking gallery exhibition, adding a visual and immersive layer to the event. Photographer Jade Smith showcased a powerful collection of vivid, emotionally charged images from Pride events across the UK - a moving tribute to queer expression, protest, and celebration. Surreal paper sculpture headpieces by Matt Timmiss brought a sculptural fantasy to the room, while intimate and evocative portraits by Rebecca Zypher Thomas offered deeply personal reflections on queer identity.

“The energy in the room was incredible,” said Paddy Paddison, senior creative at Hijinks. “Inspiring films, talented people (from the industry and beyond), and a real sense of queer joy and connection. We’ve seen the power of bringing people together to celebrate queer talent and community - and we want to encourage others to do the same, not just during Pride Month, but year-round. It pays off, and it matters now more than ever.”

Queerness on Film wasn't just a film screening - it was a vibrant, multi-sensory celebration of queer creativity in all its forms. From the stories told on screen to the art, music, and community in the room, it was a night that captured the beauty and brilliance of LGBTQIA+ voices - and left us already looking forward to what’s next.

Featured films included:



🎥 The History of the Carabiner - Dir. Gianna Mazzeo



🎥 THE UNLIMITED: Belinda - Dir. Kyla Philander



🎥 If This Were Purgatory - Dir. Honey Birch



🎥 Room Service- Dirs. Sasha Denny & Daisy Allen



🎥I Don’t Know If I’ll Have to Say Everything Again - Dirs. Vitória Fallavena & Thassilo Weber



🎥 Ticker - Dir. Thom Petty



🎥 Daniel Really Suits You - Dir. Karimah Zakia Issa



🎥 KINGDOM- Dir. Poppy Bullard

Presented with thanks to our generous partners and sponsors :

In partnership with: Hijinks



Supporting Sponsors: LS Productions, NERD, Covert, Ralph, Bubble TV, NaF+, All is Joy Studios, Outvertising & The Visionaries.



