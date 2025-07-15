Twice Pictures Goes Off Script with Jonathan Bailey in Martini Campaign

Award-winning production company Twice Pictures has launched creative partnership with global aperitivo icon MARTINI and celebrated actor Jonathan Bailey in the visually rich, sun-drenched campaign 'Off Script'. Directed by Bugsy Riverbank Steel, the film marks a bold celebration of spontaneity, encouraging audiences to break free from routine and embrace the unexpected - with a MARTINI Spritz in hand.

Set against the effortless charm and golden hues of Southern Italy, the campaign captures Bailey’s magnetic presence and natural charisma as he steps away from his usual scripted roles to embody the joy of unscripted summer living. 'Off Script' is a cinematic love letter to playful spontaneity, slow living, and Italian style.

"I was incredibly excited to be involved in this project. Martini is a brand I’ve admired for years - the epitome of Italian heritage, style, and sophistication.” said Bugsy Riverbank Steel, director. “To shoot in sun-drenched southern Italy with the brilliant Jonathan Bailey was a dream. It’s been one of my all-time favourite shoots, with an amazing creative team and client coming together to capture something truly special."



Twice Pictures brought the vision to life with an agile, immersive production approach. Eschewing rigid setups for fluid, real-time scenes, the team leaned into natural light, local casting, and authentic environments to echo the spirit of going 'off script.' Shot entirely on location in Italy, the production stayed true to MARTINI’s iconic visual heritage while layering in a fresh, contemporary tone.



Twice Pictures - along with director Bugsy Riverbank Steel, whose background includes extensive work with premium and luxury brands - brought a wealth of experience to the table, particularly in working with high-profile talent and delivering elevated storytelling. The production benefited from Twice’s long-standing expertise shooting in Italy, supported by a dedicated local production arm that ensured every detail - from sun-soaked vistas to seamless logistics - was executed to the highest standard. With Bugsy’s portfolio spanning global luxury clients and celebrity-led campaigns, the team brought a refined, intuitive approach to Off Script, capturing both the charm of the setting and the spontaneity of the moment with signature polish.

The 'Off Script' campaign is now live across European markets, with additional content supporting the TERRAZZA MARTINI pop-up experiences touring over 30 rooftop and piazza locations.