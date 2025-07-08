Citroën and Big Issue Go ‘Beyond Fitness’ for Social Change

Citroën and Big Issue have unveiled 'Beyond Fitness', the latest instalment in their ongoing Driving Change For Good campaign, a powerful initiative focused on empowering social enterprises through sustainable mobility.

Directed by Lorenzo Sorbini, 'Beyond Fitness' is a visually rich and emotionally resonant film that shines a light on aging, movement, and social impact. The story centres on Carl, a fitness entrepreneur on a mission to redefine what ageing looks like. Through his work training older adults, Carl champions strength, dignity, and community, showing that it’s never too late to move forward.



The film creatively captures the real-world impact of Big Issue and Citroën’s partnership, which provides access to electric vans for social enterprises, enabling them to do their work more sustainably and efficiently.

Driving Change For Good continues to spotlight individuals and businesses making a tangible difference. Through clean transportation and compelling storytelling, the campaign reflects a shared commitment to people and the planet.

