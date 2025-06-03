The Visionaries Launches US Operations

L-R: Molly Cavanagh, Corin West, and Georgia Wilson



The Visionaries, an international talent agency representing a global roster of freelance directors, has expanded its operations to the US Founded in 2015 by Corin West, The Visionaries was created to make premier directing talent more accessible to clients in advertising, branded content, and entertainment — offering a curated, streamlined, and collaborative model for connecting them with the right talent.

The Visionaries’ signature matchmaking services have already taken root in the US market, following campaigns for Go RVing, Samsung, and Western Union, with productions spanning the East Coast, West Coast, and Midwest.



“This launch isn’t just about geography, it’s about possibility,” remarks Corin. “The Visionaries was built to champion bold, creative voices, and expanding into the US allows us to achieve that on a wider stage, while empowering brands to produce high-quality creative without unnecessary overhead. With talent either based here or holding O-1 visas, we’ve already laid the groundwork to build on that mission with brands and creative partners across the pond.”



The Visionaries enters the US market at a pivotal moment, as industry-wide layoffs and shrinking advertising budgets pose unprecedented challenges for the production sector. Georgia Wilson and Molly Cavanagh will oversee US operations, working closely with The Visionaries’ international team of agents to help clients navigate the disruption and rise above the noise.



“The US market is hungry for new approaches, and The Visionaries is built for this moment,” adds Corin. “Clients can expect our seasoned agents to respond promptly to creative briefs with tailored showreels and curated director shortlists, making the process of finding the right freelance director seamless and efficient.”



Representing legendary American music video and commercials director Marc Klasfeld, as well as BAFTA and Gold YDA-winning comedy director Remy Cayuela, The Visionaries’ roster showcases a dynamic range of talent. From lifestyle and documentary to automotive and tabletop, The Visionaries accommodates the wide-ranging genre needs of brands, featuring acclaimed directors such as Chris Fowles, James Haworth, Indigo Bates, Camille Boyer, and Francesco Calabrese.



Beneath the creative breadth of The Visionaries roster lies a deep commitment to diversity - championing a wide spectrum of voices and perspectives in its mission to reimagine how talent is represented and how stories are told.



“We believe fostering a creative ethos rooted in inclusivity leads to richer, original, and impactful storytelling, and we are thrilled to bring these fresh creative voices to screens across North America,” concludes Corin.

