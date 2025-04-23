EDITION
Highdive
Advertising Agency
Chicago, USA
https://highdiveus.com
isabel.Long@highdiveus.com
“A CEO Once Killed an Idea Because He Thought It Was Making Fun of His Girlfriend”
29/07/2025
Highdive Taps Steven Fogel and Doug Fallon to Lead NYC Expansion
28/07/2025
Work of the Week: 18/07/25
18/07/2025
KFC Is Making a Kentucky Fried Comeback
16/07/2025
Sbu Sitole to Lead 2025 LIA Audio & Radio Jury in Las Vegas
04/06/2025
Mentos and Carter Vail Bring Back Iconic '90s Jingles
07/05/2025
Culligan Brings Clarity to Hydration with Global Campaign Launch
23/04/2025
Players Give Everything for the Stanley Cup in NHL Film
22/04/2025
How State Farm Brought Batman and Gotham to Life for Super Hero Film
26/03/2025
State Farm Unites Batman vs. Bateman in Star-Studded Spot
11/03/2025
Jamie Foxx Spotlights BetMGM Casino in New Spot
05/03/2025
Meet the Super Bowl LIX Creative MVPs
18/02/2025
