Creative in association withGear Seven
Eli Manning and Danny DeVito Face Off in Jersey Mike’s Spokesperson Rivalry

Created with agency Highdive, the new spots playfully pit the retired quarterback against the longtime spokesperson, marking Jersey Mike’s first major push since becoming the NFL’s Official Sub Sandwich Sponsor

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, is kicking off NFL season with a bold new play: retired football great and two-time Super Bowl champ Eli Manning has joined the brand as its newest spokesperson. The twist? He’s stepping into a 'spokesperson rivalry' with beloved actor and long time Jersey Mike’s frontman Danny DeVito.

The new national campaign, launching today, features Danny feeling just a little territorial as Eli–whom he accuses of 'stealing' his job–joins the brand’s spotlight. Two more ads following the duo’s playful back-and-forth competition will debut this fall and content will carry over into Jersey Mike’s socials as well as Danny and Eli’s accounts.

“Eli’s charm and low-key wit combined with Danny’s big personality make for an unforgettable duo,” said Jeff Hemschoot, senior vice president of marketing, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, LLC. “As a proud New Jersey resident and long time Jersey Mike’s fan, Eli was a natural fit. He’s one of Jersey’s most iconic sports figures and we’re thrilled to have him on our team.”

The campaign marks the brand’s first major creative push since becoming the Official Sub Sandwich Sponsor of the NFL in April 2025, further expanding Jersey Mike’s growing presence in sports and pop culture.

“This campaign was the perfect way to kick off Jersey Mike’s new NFL partnership—with humour, star power, and a little friendly rivalry,” said Mark Gross, co-founder and co-chief creative officer at Highdive. “We leaned into Danny’s longtime role with the brand and had fun imagining what happens when someone like Eli tries to steal a little of his spotlight.”

To learn more about Jersey Mike’s, visit jerseymikes.com and to learn more about Highdive, visit highdiveus.com.

