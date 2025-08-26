BetMGM Taps Jon Hamm to Lead ‘Make it Legendary’ Campaign

​BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today unveiled the next evolution of its brand in collaboration with leading independent ad agency Highdive. The refreshed brand identity highlights BetMGM’s dynamic entertainment ecosystem — one that unlocks a world of possibilities, elevated experiences and exceptional hospitality. Bringing the brand to life, the new 'Make it Legendary' campaign is anchored by a series of multi-channel spots featuring BetMGM’s newest brand ambassador: EMMY Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Jon Hamm.

“This isn’t just a campaign — it’s a reimagining of what BetMGM stands for. We’re at the forefront of entertainment and gaming, with the spirit of Las Vegas woven into our DNA,” said Casey Hurbis, chief marketing officer, BetMGM. “Our new positioning celebrates the thrill, spectacle and storytelling potential in every spin, play and reward. With Jon Hamm’s talent and universal appeal, he’s a natural fit to represent the refined essence of our brand.”

Highdive worked hand-in-hand with BetMGM’s creative team on the transformation, informed by extensive customer research. The first of six new spots is scheduled to premiere Saturday, Aug. 30 during college football games, with additional spots rolling out across TV, social, digital, out-of-home and BetMGM properties nationwide. Directed by two-time Directors Guild of America Director of the Year Noam Murro, the spots leverage Hamm’s charisma and storytelling charm to make every interaction feel like an elevated experience.

Hamm said, “BetMGM is all about style, and the ‘Make it Legendary’ campaign captures that energy. It’s witty, cinematic, and shows that betting with BetMGM is an unmatched experience.”

​Mark Gross, co-founder and co-chief creative officer at Highdive, emphasised the strategic depth of the repositioning and said, “We didn’t just create ads — we built a creative platform that gives BetMGM a long-term advantage. This is about storytelling, connection and creating a brand that truly speaks to today’s players, not at them.”

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X or visit https://www.betmgminc.com. For more information on Highdive, visit https://highdiveus.com.

