Work of the Week: 18/07/25





Sprite - Hurts Real Good

Read more.

Chosen by Ben Conway, Americas reporter

A 'perfect pairing' for spicy food has long been the domain of tools-for-cool; milk, ice cream, the nearest body of water... But what if you're a real heat-seeker? What if you want to kick the spice up a level? What if your 'perfect pairing' isn't something that tames the pain, but instead something that 'Hurts Real Good'?

Sprite believes it's the dinner date that these hot-heads need.

Led by Ogilvy, WPP Open X's new campaign for the soft drink targets gen z's passion for spicy cuisine by presenting the lemon-lime soda as a "hit of icy" - a chaser for hot dishes that intensifies the burn.

The hero film juxtaposes the heat-hater solutions -- dunking one's head in a sink, or drinking a mouth-numbing antidote -- with Sprite drinkers' elevated experience, narrated scientifically by a Bunsen burner-wielding physics professor. The sound is a particular highlight, composed of teary-eyed cries of chilli-induced anguish, and fiery breaths of relief.

It's a strategy that flips a common behaviour on its head, and ties into something of a movement in gen z culture. So even if you're not a mealtime masochist, perhaps you'll make the link between fizz and fire going forward.





Hankook - Hank the Mechanic

Read more.

Chosen by Aysun Bora, Germany reporter

It’s hard to make tyres interesting. And yet, this ad had me engaged until the end. ‘Hank the Mechanic' from Innocean Berlin is the launch ad for tyre brand Hankook’s new pan-European digital platform, 'Live your life. Leave tires to us'. It’s a quirky little film with an endearingly obsessive main character and compelling storytelling. It seems that Innocean Berlin is on a roll creatively, having recently been ranked number one on Little Black Book’s German League Table of Creativity. I can’t wait to see what happens next in Hank’s weird little love story with tyres.





MIke’s Hot Honey - Drizzle the Mike’s

Read more.









Chosen by Laura Swinton, editor in chief

After 15 years of word-of-mouth buzz and cult status, Mike’s Hot Honey has its first US national campaign and the creative team at agency Another Thing has cooked up a killer punchline that’s worth the wait.

In the first spot, 'Lady’s Lunch', a trio of older women, bathed in amber light, are enjoying Mike’s Hot Honey on a selection of sweet treats before one decides to lather it on some pizza. It’s an ad that seems to be going for cozy and conventional before it’s completely undercut by the line, “You’re not stoned. It’s just that good”. Shout out to director Hannah Pearl Utt at Arts & Sciences for her deft comic hand.

The stoner humour could have so easily slipped into cliché, but instead we’ve got something with genuine insight, that’s more 'Grace and Frankie' than 'Jay and Silent Bob'. After all, a substantial cohort of boomers and ageing gen x-ers are the rock chicks of yesteryear and still enjoy an occasional spliff with a side of Steely Dan.

The second ad, 'Pizza Chefs', also hearkens back to the Mike’s Hot Honey origin story, when the original Mike first drizzled hot honey on a pizza. The hot honey craze that’s flared up over the past six months in the UK somewhat passed me by (thanks maternity leave!), but this campaign’s given me the munchies without having to ingest a single molecule of THC.





Volvo - Volvo in Every Vehicle

Read more.

Chosen by Alex Reeves, managing editor, EMEA

I love the story of Volvo inventing the three-point seatbelt, and then insisting the patent be shared for free with all automotive manufacturers. It’s a foundational narrative for the Swedish carmaker and, by itself, it says so much about the brand – safety is a core priority, even beyond the competitive advantage that holding on to that patent would have given it.

These ads from Grey Toronto tell that story efficiently and evocatively. Drawn in by the retro visuals, you’re left with an interesting fact that allows you to spread the brand’s ethos around by word of mouth. Personally, I love the look of the ‘1973’ execution, but if I’m nitpicking, I would have liked to have seen the ‘1983’ and ‘1998’ versions more varied according to their own flavour of retro. However, the simplicity of this idea shines through all three, nevertheless, and I have so much respect for it.





Apple - ‘Shot on iPhone, Drawn on iPad’

Read more.

​



​

Chosen by Sunna Coleman, Asia reporter

A lovely evolution of Apple's 'Shot on iPhone' campaign, 'Drawn on iPad' from TBWA\Media Arts Lab brings together the work of 13 photographers and eight illustrators to emphasise the expressive possibilities of Apple's products.

Each beautiful shot captured by iPhone photographers is enhanced with the addition of a whimsical and vibrant illustration, bringing it to life in a new way. With artists from India, Korea, Thailand, the US, UK, Spain, and Germany, 'Drawn on iPad' champions the rich diversity of global creativity. Not only that, but it is a brilliant showcase of what Apple users can achieve when they put imagination behind their tech.





LALCEC - One More Question

Read more.





Chosen by Paul Monan, head of creative excellence

'One More Question', from Grey Argentina for LALCEC, strategically infiltrates prominent interviews with notable figures to ask an important, unexpected and often unasked question: Have you had your annual prostate check-up?

Throughout Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, journalists slipped the question into conversations with figures across football, film and politics. It transformed media appearances into public discourse, raising awareness of a topic that men in Argentina, and probably across the world, typically ignore.





KFC - The Colonel Lived So We Could Chicken

Read more.

Chosen by Olivia Atkins, EMEA editor

If you’ve ever wondered who Colonel Sanders was and what it took to turn KFC into a household name, this campaign offers some answers.

Combining cultural relevance, cinematic flair and emotional grit, Highdive repositions the Colonel not as a nostalgic mascot but as a relentless founder on a mission. Directed by Dorian & Daniel, the film’s explosive energy, high production values, and the wild-eyed charisma of Matty Matheson signal a new chapter for the brand.

Created to combat KFC’s drop in market share and shift taste perceptions, the campaign smartly centres its comeback around the Colonel with a punchy tagline, while also acknowledging him as its most potent and enduring brand asset.





HOKA - Together We Fly Higher

Read more.

Chosen by Abi Lightfoot, Americas reporter

Running is having its moment in the spotlight. Fuelled by thriving running clubs and communities, what seems to outsiders as an individual exercise becomes the very definition of a team sport. Tapping into this sense of community and the idea of ‘if you know you know’, HOKA speaks directly to runners in its 2025 global brand campaign.

Developed in partnership with agency of record, Anomaly, ‘Together We Fly Higher’ captures the highs and lows of running. Tracing the journey from training through to race days, the film documents everything: the early starts, emergency energy gels, frantic carb loading, and the pure emotion of crossing the finish line.

Adopting a fly-on-the-wall approach to filming, the spot follows a number of different runners and their unique experiences, highlighting individual pursuits of progress alongside the importance of a strong support system. The film emphasises HOKA’s commitment to being human-first; it’s honest and emotive, beautifully shot and scored by Bob Dylan’s ‘Shelter from the Storm’ – even receiving kudos from the artist himself.





Nathan’s Famous – Follow the (F)rank Line

Read more.

Chosen by Addison Capper, managing editor, Americas

There's absolutely nothing not to like about this campaign. But first, some context. Earlier this year, the MTA unveiled a revamped New York City subway map, and with it a curiously pleasing twist. Three subway lines, the N, Q and F, all lead directly to Coney Island.

Why is this important? You see, the N and Q lines are a warm yellow - think hot dog buns - while the F is a pale orange, not unlike the frankfurters that New Yorkers love to tuck inside those buns. What's more, Coney Island, the endpoint for these three lines, is the birthplace of Nathan’s Famous -- arguably NYC’s most iconic hot dog.

adam&eveDDB New York has nailed the campaign to accompany this most pleasing of coincidences. The mustard squiggle on the iconic orange subway seat deserves to be framed in a gallery (or at least the MTA archives, before those iconic seats disappear for good).





House of Aama - Threads of Legacy

Read more.

Chosen by Tará McKerr, Americas reporter

Threads of Legacy is a 15-minute documentary-style film depicting the creative process and familial narrative behind the acclaimed fashion label, House of Aama. It follows mother and daughter Rebecca and Akua, delving into their spiritual approach to fashion, one anchored in personal archives, Black folklore and storytelling.

This film unravels the inspiration behind one of House of Aama’s collections, ‘Sun Records’, created as a homage to Akua’s father. The voiceover feels comforting; the grade like a hug, and the entire story a tonic. A particular moment of VFX wows as braids take on their own life, growing, climbing and weaving from the head, acting as a metaphor for the mythical hero, Anansi the Spider. Director Jamal Ademola has made something truly worth 15 minutes of your time.





McDonald's - Side Missions

Read more.





Chosen by Brittney Rigby, managing editor, AUNZ



The 90s nostalgia and retro gaming aesthetic is fun, but where this campaign really shines is in the strength of its strategic insight. The idea of a McDonald's "side mission" feels like a genuine brand truth. It's not forced or on the nose in the creative execution, yet I understand the strategy just by watching the spot. I saw it and thought, "I'm surprised I haven't seen this before. It's exactly right for the brand."

Fernet Branca - Conquerors

Read more.





Chosen by April Summers, North America features lead

I vibed with this right away -- and I'm not even Argentinian! It feels like a well-researched effort to celebrate a region/market without pandering or explaining things too much. In bars and cities across the country, Fernet Branca is the go-to liquor of choice, and this new film by the brand's in-house agency transports you there -- to the bar, with your friends, sharing an ice-cold 'Fernet con Coca'.

Shot by global powerhouse production company, LANDIA, the spot is sharp, sexy and funny, expertly balancing a bicultural message that I hope Argentinian people feel well represented by. Salud!