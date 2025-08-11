senckađ
Airheads Revives Iconic Head Inflation Ads with Modern Twist

11/08/2025
Highdive and director Harold Einstein reimagine the early 2000s ads for a modern audience

Back by popular demand: the Airheads 'head inflation' campaign that captivated Americans’ imaginations in the early 2000s. Inspired by fan nostalgia and driven by consumer insights, Airheads and its creative agency of record, Highdive, are bringing back the iconic concept with a fresh, modern edge. The videos, 'Inflate Off,' 'Oh Snap,' 'Pumped Up,' and 'Grandpa Likes ‘Em' are directed by Harold Einstein and launched across YouTube, Meta platforms, TikTok, Snapchat and online video.

“This campaign was inspired by the people who grew up loving Airheads and still enjoy them today,” said Chris Borges, brand director, Non-Chocolate Portfolio at Perfetti Van Melle, the maker of Airheads. “We’re leaning into what fans remember most - the inflating heads - and building fun, imaginative stories around why it happens when you bite into Airheads. Because people who enjoy Airheads truly have more fun.”

The updated creative taps into a wave of millennial and gen z nostalgia while introducing the next generation to the brand’s irreverent spirit. With four fun-fuelled scenarios, the videos reimagine the legendary head inflation concept for today’s candy lovers.

“When we asked consumers what they remembered most about Airheads, the head inflation ads came up again and again, completely unprompted,” said Chad Broude, co-founder and co-chief creative officer at Highdive. “That kind of recall is a big opportunity. It reminded us that just because a brand has been around for a while, it doesn’t mean people are tired of it. In fact, it’s often the opposite. There was real love for the old head inflation campaign, so we brought it back in a way that feels fresh but still delivers on what fans remember and love.”

The head inflation theme will continue to appear across Airheads’ digital video efforts throughout the year.

Credits
