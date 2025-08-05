Highdive New York Talks Big Swings and Chicken Wings

Rising star of the Chicago advertising scene, and one of the US’ most exciting indie agencies, Highdive has opened an office in New York and hired former Ogilvy ECDs Steven Fogel and Doug Fallon to lead it.

​Highdive will continue to operate as one unified business, and tells LBB that it hopes to grow the New York-based team to about 10 people by the end of the year, expanding according to client needs across its portfolio, and pitching new business.

Highdive has several clients based on the East Coast, including Jersey Mike’s, the NHL and BetMGM, however the incoming ECDs have been charged with the “key mandate” of running the agency’s KFC account. That means picking up on Highdive’s recent work for the brand, which brings focus back to the chain’s founder, Colonel Sanders.





Above: 'The Colonel Lived So We Could Chicken' - 'Obsession'



“The main mission is to make [KFC] super relevant for today, driving cultural resonance to put them back at the rightful place as everyone's favourite chicken,” says Steven. “That will be the lead account, and we'll be jumping in on other things too, [including] new business, and we'll go from there.”

The new office follows significant momentum for the agency, which has made a name for itself with high-profile brand platforms and Super Bowl spots for the likes of Jeep, State Farm and more. In fact, Highdive has consistently bucked market trends, experiencing 32% year-over-year growth in 2024, after several years of back-to-back growth.

“Highdive’s continued growth comes from making great work that drives real results and becomes part of culture,” says co-founder and co-CCO, Chad Broude. “Great work is the best way to attract more clients who want to make great work for their brands. This combined with our commitment to healthy relationships is what sets us apart.”





Above: The Highdive team



It’s also a great way to attract new creative talent, and now a huge new pool of creatives has been made available to them. “New York has some of the best creative talent in the business,” Chad continues. “In an effort to continue providing our clients with the best creative work for their business problems, it was natural to expand our business to new cities. New York offers a lot of opportunities to bring more people into the Highdive story as we continue to build for years to come.”

Although, Steven is quick to note that Chicago “will always be home base” for the proudly Midwest agency. “[It’s] what gives it its grit, attitude and greatness,” he says. “But honestly, it's the same no matter where you take it. It's the Highdive brand. If you think about the determination and the will from the founders that went into building this place… There's a tenaciousness and a belief that gets in the water and the bones of the place. That's what we're going to bring to New York.”

With serious conversations around the New York ad veterans joining Highdive starting “about a month or two ago”, Steven says that he and his long-time creative partner were attracted to Highdive’s “awe-inspiring” Super Bowl work and consistently bold projects.





Above: Lay's - 'The Little Farmer', Super Bowl 2025

Highlighting the company’s “steady stream of State Farm awesomeness”, its Mentos projects and, of course, its recent KFC work, Steven explains, “There's a bigness to the work, across the board. We love the big platform thinking that Highdive does.”

Doug circles the 2020 ‘Groundhog Day’ Super Bowl spot for Jeep, starring Bill Murray, as the catalyst for the pair’s Highdive jealousy and admiration. And after speaking with co-founders Mark Gross and Chad, they discovered the feeling was mutual between the two creative duos. “lt was the perfect match for us,” he says, “in terms of how we approach work, how we like to write and build things from the ground up, platform-wise, structure-wise and tonally. The stars aligned.”

“It’s simple,” says Chad. “[Steven and Doug] are one of the best creative teams in the business. We’ve known them for a while, been fans for longer, and are thrilled to welcome them as creative leaders to Highdive as we continue to grow the business.”





Above: State Farm - 'Batman vs. Bateman'

“We’ve always been such admirers of what Chad, Mark, Megan [Lally, CEO] and the whole team have built, and the spirit that they have,” adds Steven. “Creatives are inherently makers… that's the most exciting opportunity; it feels to us like you come to Highdive to make work.”

This was a vital motivation for Steven and Doug, who enjoy a close proximity to the work and ‘doing a lot in a short space of time’ – attributes they share with Chad and Mark. “It's the craft of it,” says Doug. “It's always been about really getting in there to make sure [the work] is firing on all cylinders.”

“And building a team of like-minded creatives who want to do just that too,” adds Steven.









Both Steven and Doug have outstanding creative pedigrees, having worked together for more than a decade across Ogilvy, BBDO and Grey in New York. And while Steven has experience outside of the networks, this move to Highdive marks Doug’s first foray into the independent agency world.

“It’s super exciting,” says Doug. “It was the most logical step for Steve and I in our careers. It gave us this opportunity to jump in with these guys and build something new.”

Steven adds that, while “fiercely independent”, Highdive also takes the best of big agencies; big swings for big brands with ‘massive ambition’ at its core. “These days, it’s harder and harder to make great work,” he says.

“There's a move towards safer, not as memorable, not as entertaining, not as fun work. But we believe, as Highdive does, that brands want to build something people want to love and be with. Safer work is not a trend we’re into, and I think Highdive emblemises taking those big swings again.”

