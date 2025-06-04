senckađ
Sbu Sitole to Lead 2025 LIA Audio & Radio Jury in Las Vegas

04/06/2025
As the first South African to preside over the Audio & Radio jury, Sbu joins a global panel of top creatives to celebrate innovation and craftsmanship in sound, from traditional broadcasts to ground breaking audio storytelling

LIA will be gathering the brightest global creatives to judge the 2025 Audio & Radio competition at Encore @ Wynn Las Vegas. This year’s judging will take place from 25th September through 3rd October. Sbu Stole, chief creative officer of The Odd Number, Johannesburg will preside over the Audio & Radio jury. All jury members will be onsite to deliberate over every piece of work from the first round of judging through to the statue discussions.

Sbu Sitole, who is co-founder and chief creative officer of the Odd Number, is no stranger to judging, having served on the juries of top global awards shows. His agency was named Loerie Awards Africa and Middle East Independent Agency of the Year 2024.

“Radio and Audio is possibly my first love in advertising. I love beautifully written pieces, I love ideas, I love the ability of audio to take you on a journey, using the power of sound. I’m looking forward to ideas that not only disrupt the genre, but move the category forward,” said Sbu.

Audio & Radio is more than just traditional broadcasts. This medium continues to innovate and find new ways to reach its audience. Podcasts, for instance, allow content to be consumed on-demand, thus allowing listeners control over when and where they tune it.

Barbara Levy, president of LIA, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sbu as our first South African Audio & Radio Jury President to be onsite in Las Vegas. He is passionate about the medium. Together with his highly talented jury, I know that only great ideas and great craftmanship will emerge as winners.”

2025 Audio & Radio Jury:

Sbu Sitole, chief creative officer, The Odd Number, Johannesburg - Jury President

Chad Broude, co-founder and co-chief creative officer, Highdive Advertising, Chicago

Paul Chan, chief creative officer, Cheil Hong Kong

Vanya Drakul, partner, sound director and Composer, PIRATE SOUND, Toronto

Ian Jeffreys, executive producer and partner, TEMPEST Original Music & Sound, Brooklyn

Hope Malloy, global executive creative director, Grey

Stephen Rogers, creative director, Droga5 Dublin, Dublin

Roxane Schneider, creative director, FCBNY, New York

Eloise Smith, executive creative director, The Oliver Agency, London

Marielle Wilsdorf, partner and managing director, Scholz & Friends, Hamburg

