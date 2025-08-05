The Future Voyagers Reframes Exploration Through Chicago’s Youth

Chicago Voyagers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering underrepresented youth through outdoor adventure therapy, has partnered with award-winning creative agency Highdive to present The Future Voyagers—a ground-breaking art exhibition that redefines the narrative of American exploration through the eyes of today’s youth.

The exhibit launches Friday, August 8 with a ticketed gala at the Epiphany Centre for the Arts in West Town, with public programming running through September 6th. At the heart of the show are powerful portraits of youth of colour—current Chicago Voyagers participants—portrayed as bold, modern-day explorers in the great outdoors. The exhibition seeks to push off of the traditional American exploration portraits found in museums and history books, which all show the same depiction of explorers. The artwork visualises the future of outdoor exploration to be one that is inclusive and modern.

"This exhibit is about rewriting the narrative of who belongs on our trails and waterways and improving access to safe outdoor spaces," said Pat Burke, executive creative director at Highdive and Chicago Voyagers board member. "The transformative power of the outdoors should be available to everyone, and we're placing these courageous, curious, and resilient youth at the center—exactly where they belong."

Seven Chicago-based artists were commissioned to create the portraits, each one deeply rooted in the lived experiences and personal journeys of the youth they depict. The result is a body of work that is both celebratory and transformative—symbolising not just what exploration has been, but what it should be.

“These youth aren’t just our subjects—they’re our inspiration,” said Dwight White, featured artist and co-creative director of the exhibition. “Their stories, their strength, and their future are what we’re focused on and what we need Chicago to pay attention to.”

Other featured artists include Kevin West, Sam Kirk, Rae Denise, Arrington, Edo, Morgan Nicholette and more to be announced.

At the gala opening, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on original artwork in a live auction. A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit Chicago Voyagers, supporting the expansion of their outdoor adventure therapy programs for teens across the city.

“Every portrait is a visual commitment to the mission we live every day,” said Bernie Rupe, executive director of Chicago Voyagers. “These youth are becoming the leaders of tomorrow because they’ve been given the chance to explore, discover and grow.”

The Future Voyagers’ Lights Up Art on the MART

As part of the exhibit’s citywide celebration, The Future Voyagers will also be featured on the iconic façade of the MART as a featured projection in the internationally renowned Art on the MART series. August 7th - 10th, the portraits of these young explorers will be displayed in large-scale format, illuminating the Chicago Riverwalk in a bold statement of representation and possibility. This marks the first time Chicago Voyagers youth will be featured in this prominent public art installation.

“ART on THE MART is pleased to present the work of young artists from Chicago Voyageurs and in partnership with HighDive, an important tenant at the MART,” said Cynthia Noble, executive director of ART on THE MART. “In a time of reduced public spending on arts and culture, we celebrate companies like Highdive that align with our mission to amplify the creative work of Chicago’s many diverse communities.”

“Seeing our youth on that scale—in the heart of downtown, on one of the largest digital art canvases in the world—is powerful,” said Bernie. “It’s more than just art. It’s visibility. It’s validation.”

Event Details and Ticket Info:

Gala Opening: Friday, August 8, 2025 at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, West Town Tickets available here.

Art on the MART Projection Schedule: Nightly Thursday to Sunday from August 7 - August 10th, 2025. Visible from the Chicago Riverwalk between Wells and Franklin Streets.

