Chad Broude: “Great Ideas Rarely Speak to 10 Out of 10 People”

Little Black Book is the official media partner of the Dead Ad Society, the hungryman-founded award show that resurrects killed ideas.

Launched in 2024, this revival of hibernating concepts sees entered scripts being performed live by an improv group at the awards show. This year it will take place on September 18th at The Mint in Los Angeles after kicking off in New York City last year. A panel of judges crowns a winner, which is then brought to life by hungryman and a collection of companies – including Work Editorial, Sonic Union, ARC, Synapse and the Screen Actors Guild – that support the show with funding, time and resources. Last year's winning script was recently launched as a finished production for KUL MOCKS, a non-alcoholic beverage brand.

“We called it an anti-award show,” says Caleb Dewart, managing partner of hungryman. “It’s supposed to be wild. The scripts were performed live - a glorified table read. It was messy, imperfect, and that was the point. That’s the heart of it.”

Entries for this year’s show are open until August 15th, 2025 at 4pm PDT.

Little Black Book is catching up with this year’s jurors for honest conversations about the ideas that got away – the ones that died, came back, and the ones that stayed dead.

Today we’re speaking to Chad Broude, co-founder and CCO of Highdive, about the idea he’s been trying to sell for years.



LBB> Is there an idea you’re still emotionally attached to, even years later?

Chad> Yes. Many. There’s even one I keep trying to sell—year after year—until it gets made.





LBB> What did the death of it teach you about the business? Or about yourself?

Chad> Anytime one of your favourite ideas dies, it’s a reminder of the reality of this business. Like the saying goes: Great agencies aren’t judged by the ideas they have—they’re judged by the ones they get sold.





LBB> What do you look for in a dead ad that makes you say, ‘This deserves to live’?

Chad> If it’s not insanely expensive, and there’s no real reason it couldn’t have been made—those always hurt. That's when I think, yeah, this one still deserves a shot.





LBB> How are you feeling about judging scripts in real time, in front of a live audience?

Chad> Love it. Reviewing ideas live in front of creatives is a big part of the day-to-day—and honestly, my favourite part of the job.





LBB> How will you approach judging a script that’s being performed live? Do you think the crowd will sway you?

Chad>This might be my favourite part of the night. I think creatives sometimes forget the importance of selling the script. Acting it out. Making it sing. By having actors do exactly that - we'll be sure not to miss the best ideas.





LBB> Dead Ad Society is part award show, part séance. What’s your mindset heading into the room?

Chad> I think its going to be a blast. I get to be the "client" for the first time ever.





LBB> What’s the most ridiculous reason an idea of yours was killed?

Chad> Once, a room full of clients was crying-laughing at a script we presented. They were so in it, they started riffing on the spot about what else the spot could do. But then they didn't love some of the riffing. And four minutes later, they’d lost sight of how it was originally pitched—and it died right there.





LBB> What’s your theory on why great ideas often don’t survive the process?

Chad> My favourite quote is from the Steve Jobs movie—not the man, but Fassbender as Jobs. He says, "Artists lead, and hacks ask for a show of hands."

That nails it. Great ideas rarely speak to 10 out of 10 people. And when decisions are made by committee, those ideas often don’t stand a chance.





LBB> Outside of this award show, have you ever seen a killed idea come back to life and succeed later?

Chad> Absolutely. One of the best parts about working with Stellantis is the CMO, Olivier Francois. He’ll remember a script from years ago and you'll get a call, “Hey, remember that idea from 3 years back? I’ve got the perfect car for it now.” And just like that—you’re making it.





LBB> Have you ever been the one to kill an idea—and regretted it?

Chad> I’m sure. Even the best of us only bat .700.





LBB> If you had to hold a funeral for a dead idea, what song would play?

Chad> Don’t Stop Believin’. Because honestly, I think there’s always a chance it’ll come back—maybe even because of this competition.

