KFC Is Making a Kentucky Fried Comeback

KFC’s research is in: While 90% of non-customers have positive feelings towards the fast food chain, they’re choosing competitors because they see KFC’s food as "outdated" and "bland”.



In fact, KFC’s nationwide study revealed that QSR customers rank the brand as the most plain and boring in its category. “The Colonel would not be happy about our market share,” said KFC US president Catherine Tan-Gillespie in the campaign’s announcement.



So, after working to improve the taste and customer satisfaction scores, KFC has partnered with Chicago-based creative agency Highdive to tell America: the comeback is on.









“The client's brief to us was ‘bold reset’,” Highdive’s co-founder and co-CCO Chad Broude told LBB's Ben Conway. “Then, we spent about eight months talking to customers and, more importantly, non-customers. That data doubled down the need to take this head on, and gave clients the confidence in our recommendation.



“We needed to inspire belief and improve taste perceptions, and research showed the Colonel was our most powerful tool in that effort,” he added. “‘The Colonel Lived So We Could Chicken’ allows us to tap into the influence he still has today, making him our greatest proof point in the bold taste of KFC.”



The multi-chapter campaign began with KFC flipping the iconic Colonel logo, giving him a frown across store signage, chicken buckets, and social media channels to tease the launch.









“As we refocused [Colonel Sanders] more on the relentless pursuit of creating the world's best chicken, it simply made sense. A man with those ambitions and standards – he wouldn't be smiling if he were around today.”



He continued, “As we lean into Colonel Sanders not as a brand mascot, but rather a real person – our founder and purveyor of food and quality – you’ll continue to see him come to life in new ways.”



One of these ways was through a cinematic anthem spot, directed by Dorian & Daniel via Reset, and starring chef, restaurateur and ‘The Bear’ cast member, Matty Matheson. The spot, ‘Obsession’, follows Colonel Sanders’ journey to perfecting his KFC recipe – from explosive frying incidents to intense legal battles – with fiery VFX courtesy of Parliamentand 1986.









“This story is rooted in what the Colonel gave us then, and how that continues to influence what KFC still offers today,” said Chad. “As a symbol of quality, modernity and all-American values like hard work, he gives our food soul and a story worth believing in.”



The film premiered in movie theaters on July 15th, with shorter cutdowns airing on streaming platforms and during MLB on FOX. Meanwhile, the full 75-second version, launching on YouTube, involves a ‘Secret Recipe Hunt’ where fans can win 11 months of free KFC by cracking 11 hidden challenges in the spot.



The campaign also has significant media weight across traditional TV, social, digital, radio, and owned channels, plus influencer partnerships and in-store activations. Not to mention a ‘Free Bucket On Us’ digital offer, available on KFC.com and the KFC app, asking one simple request: try KFC’s chicken, tell them what you think, and help co-create this comeback.











“We’re well aware of the latest fried chicken rankings and I’m fired up to launch a bold Kentucky Fried Comeback and remind America exactly who we are.” said KFC US president Catherine Tan-Gillespie. “If people can give their ex a million second chances, I hope our fans can give us one.



“By listening to our customers and addressing feedback, we’ll reclaim our rightful place in the fried chicken game we started. Come back and give us a shot – your first bucket’s on us.”

