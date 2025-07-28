Highdive Taps Steven Fogel and Doug Fallon to Lead NYC Expansion

​Highdive, a leading independent creative agency, has expanded into New York City with the launch of East Coast operations led by newly appointed executive creative directors, Steven Fogel and Doug Fallon. The Highdive New York office is located at 56 Greene Street, New York, NY.

Opening an office in New York underscores Highdive's aggressive growth trajectory following its exceptional 2024 performance, which saw 32% year-over-year growth – the agency's eighth consecutive year of double-digit growth. This comes as the broader advertising industry recorded just 0.1% growth according to Statista, positioning Highdive as a standout performer in an otherwise stagnant market.

Left, Steven Fogel, executive creative director, right, Doug Fallon executive creative director



"Having operations in New York represents a pivotal moment in Highdive's growth story," said Megan Lally, co-owner and CEO of Highdive. "NYC is home to some of the world's best talent, and as we continue to grow, we're taking a talent-first approach. Steve and Doug represent exactly the calibre of creative leadership at Highdive that will continue delivering exceptional work for our clients."

Steven and Doug join Highdive from Ogilvy New York, where they served as group executive creative directors and helped lead Ogilvy to 2024 Network of the Year at Cannes. The award-winning creative duo also bring extensive experience from their careers at BBDO New York, where they led creative for AT&T, DIRECTV, HBO Max, Mountain Dew, and Dunkin'. Prior to BBDO Steve and Doug were at Grey New York, where their campaigns for DIRECTV earned the agency its first-ever Cannes Gold Lions for Film and a Black Lion for Creative Effectiveness.

Both executives have been recognised individually as industry leaders, earning spots on The Adweek 50, Ad Age's Creatives to Know, and BusinessInsider's 25 Most Creative People in Advertising. Their work, including the award-winning Verizon 'Break the Internet' Super Bowl campaign, reflects their philosophy that the best advertising not only sells but also entertains, earns attention, and finds a place in culture.

"Steve and Doug bring the additional talent, perspective, and expertise we need to continue defining what it means to be a leading independent creative agency” added co-founders and co-CCO Chad Broude. "This expansion allows us to tap into New York's incredible creative ecosystem. It marks an exciting new chapter as we continue to break the formula of traditional ways of working and grow with independence and confidence.”

Doug and Steven will begin in August, leading the creative on Highdive’s KFC business and helping the agency’s leadership continue to choose the right new client opportunities. The agency projects another year of double-digit growth in 2025, building on its people-first culture that boasts a 90% employee retention rate.

Highdive's rapid growth has been accompanied by consistent creative recognition, including being named by Campaign US as Independent Agency of the Year and earning inclusion on the prestigious AdAge A List two years in a row.