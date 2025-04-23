EDITION
Weber Shandwick
Marketing & PR
London, UK
http://webershandwick.co.uk
kisiorho@webershandwick.com
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
About & contact
Habitat and Pinterest Reimagine Everyday Spaces in ‘The Home of Attention’
25/06/2025
Roberto Carlos Brings Home the Bud for Budweiser's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Spot
23/06/2025
Pinterest Manifestival Returns at Cannes Lions
18/06/2025
Valuable 500 Announces 'Nothing Without Us Awards' for Authentic Disability Representation at Cannes Lions 2025
17/06/2025
Weber Shandwick Launches Crisis Support Solution, RADIUS
16/06/2025
Introducing AI-Powered Auto-Collages and Shopping Trend Forecasting Ahead of Cannes Lions 2025
11/06/2025
Weber Shandwick Launches Weber Advisory in EMEA
09/06/2025
Budweiser Cracks Open Global Celebrations for FIFA Club World Cup
06/06/2025
Where Tom Beckman Sees PR’s “Significant Potential for Improvement”
02/06/2025
Weber Shandwick Appoints Hugh Taggart CEO of EMEA Region
22/05/2025
Ancestry Pays Tribute to Untold Stories in Celebration of VE Day
09/05/2025
The Weber Shandwick Collective Appoints Lucie Harper as President of Health, UK
07/05/2025
