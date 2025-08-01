Weber Shandwick Launches Weber I/O in EMEA

​Weber Shandwick, the earned-first global communications agency, has unveiled Weber I/O in the EMEA region to redefine how organisations utilise data, technology and AI to drive innovation and impact across their marketing and communications strategies. Marcus Dyer has been appointed head of Weber I/O in EMEA and will draw on his deep expertise in digital technology to drive and accelerate innovation across the region. With over 14 years of experience within The Weber Shandwick Collective, Marcus has a deep understanding of digital and web technology, making him well-positioned to lead the rollout of this transformative capability.

This first-of-its-kind solution serves as the AI backbone of the broader Weber Shandwick offering, encompassing Weber I/O, Weber Advisory and Weber Create. Weber I/O represents marketing and communications innovation at the intersection of code and culture, redefining the future of the industry through creativity and technology-driven solutions.

As part of this launch, Weber Shandwick has appointed Kit Bienias as senior vice president of Paid Media. Kit brings extensive expertise in paid media strategy and execution, playing a key role in strengthening Weber I/O’s capacity to seamlessly integrate data-driven insights, technology and AI into marketing and communications processes.



"At Weber I/O, we're at the intersection where culture meets code. In a world overwhelmed by content and driven by clicks, we believe marketers and communicators require more than just creativity to thrive. They need a fusion where intuition meets information and storytelling meets systems. We're empowering our clients to harness rapid advancements in AI, ensuring their brands not only stay relevant but continue to engage and captivate audiences in transformative ways," said Marcus.



Weber I/O offers a comprehensive suite of technology-fuelled services to enhance organisations’ impact across four key areas: AI acceleration, experience, performance and intelligence.



AI acceleration encompasses a range of cutting-edge capabilities, including consulting, agent orchestration, machine readability intelligence, conversational AI, scenario planning and message testing, agentic crisis communications and custom AI + You education and activation programs, all aimed at activating integrated AI programmes that scale.



Experience leverages tools like AR/VR, UX, mobile apps, eCommerce, video motion graphics, and web design to create dynamic and engaging brand experiences.



Performance integrates paid and earned media, influencer strategies, audience insights and campaign analytics, supported by custom dashboards that optimise results.



Intelligence focuses on audience segmentation, behavioural insights, reputation management, media mapping, risk prediction, monitoring and impact modelling, empowering brands to make smarter, data-driven decisions.



“We're thrilled to have Marcus step into the role as Head of Weber I/O in EMEA, where he will also continue to drive the global expansion of our Experiences capability, supported by our skilled analytics team, AI leaders, and other experts across the Weber

Shandwick Collective. With Weber I/O, we're committed to setting a new industry standard, merging cutting-edge AI advancements with an applied innovation lens. This not only differentiates us in the marketplace but also empowers our clients to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape with confidence,” said Dustin Johnson, global chief commercial and innovation officer.



Weber I/O will serve as a centre of excellence for AI-powered communication initiatives. These include the firm’s 'AI + You' offering, a suite of applied learning solutions for both Weber Shandwick employees and clients; its HALO workspace, a next-generation

AI platform trained on the agency's best work and industry knowledge, and integrated with IPG’s Acxiom data spine; and Radius, an AI-powered issues and crisis solution to help organisations protect reputation and preserve license to operate.

