That Lot Appoints Laura Hernando as Client Services Director

That Lot, the creative social agency part of The Weber Shandwick Collective (TWSC), the world’s leading earned-first network, has appointed Laura Hernando as its new client services director, effective immediately. This hire supports the agency’s continued growth and recent client wins.

A highly experienced leader in social media, Laura will oversee key accounts while driving That Lot’s mission to deliver impactful and creative social campaigns. In her new role, she will focus on shaping strong client relationships in an ever-evolving digital landscape and developing innovative strategic business models.

Laura Hernando commented on her appointment, “I love how That Lot is leading the way in delivering impactful, creative social campaigns. As social media continues to move rapidly, I’m excited to collaborate with the talented team here to help clients navigate this dynamic space and unlock new opportunities for success.”

Over the past year, Laura has been instrumental in building a social media function within the Accordience communications group. Prior to that, she spent five years leading the creative social media output at Jellyfish, where she managed the global social media team and contributed to senior leadership and new business initiatives. During her time there, she oversaw campaigns for clients including Netflix, Prime Video, N26, and King Games. Laura has also brought her social media expertise to agencies such as We Are Social (working with Activision, LEGO, SPAR), TMW (Unilever, Danone), and AKQA (Nike).

Dylan Davenport, EVP, Brand, TWSC, said, “Laura is a brilliant add to the agency and our leadership team with her peerless expertise. Her proven track record in delivering impactful and innovative social campaigns will help That Lot continue to push boundaries, deliver best in class work, and ensure the agency is always driving what matters - meaningful results for our clients.”

This appointment marks an exciting next step for That Lot as it continues to deliver creative excellence in social media.

Laura will work with all clients at That Lot, including Greggs, Adobe and Tombola.

