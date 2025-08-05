Tombola Joins the Fight Against Breast Cancer

​tombola has teamed up with leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now to launch their ‘eyes down, check up’ campaign, which aims to encourage one million people to regularly check their breasts and raise up to £1million for the charity.

Every 10 minutes in the UK, one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, and one man is diagnosed daily. Around two thirds of breast cancers in England are found when a woman detects an unusual breast change and gets this checked by a GP. Yet fewer than half (44%) of women surveyed (YouGov, April 2025) said they don’t check their breasts regularly while one in ten say they can’t remember the last time they checked their breasts.

Britain’s leading bingo brand, tombola, aims to change that through their collaboration with Breast Cancer Now, urging people across the UK to remember a key message: give your breasts some TLC – touch, look, check.

tombola, in partnership with the charity Breast Cancer Now, has created, ‘Breast Check Now’ an easy-to-use tool, that takes around one minute to complete and features a reminder to encourage regular breast checks - a habit that could save your life.

The online tool will educate people to know the main signs and symptoms of breast cancer, including lumps or swelling in the breast, upper chest or armpit area, and changes in breast size or shape, skin changes like puckering or dimpling, nipple changes like inversion or discharge, colour changes where the breast may look darker red or inflamed or rashing and crusting around the nipple.

Over the course of the next year, tombola aim to raise up to £1million for the charity through a blizzard of fundraising activity. This includes a series of five incredible live ‘Bingo Against Breast Cancer’ charity games, where jackpots of £50,000 will be won, and at least £50,000 per game will be donated to the charity.

To mark the new partnership, tombola brand ambassador Josie Gibson, will take to the high street at Westfield Stratford City for some practical education with an interactive installation, which aims to give members of the public a hands on experience, helping people to feel more confident and empowered to regularly breast check and get any new or unusual breast changes checked by a GP, while also signposting them where to turn for support on Thursday 7th August.

The event will also feature relaxed ‘Sofa Sessions’ hosted by Josie alongside experts from Breast Cancer Now to tackle conversations about breast health, break taboos, and encourage regular breast checking. By encouraging this proactive, regular self-care, tombola hopes the initiative will make breast checking feel like less of a chore and encourage more people to make it a habit.

Josie Gibson said, “I’m so honoured to be part of tombola’s partnership with Breast Cancer Now and to support the amazing work they do. I didn't realise until recently how many of us feel unsure about spotting the signs of breast cancer – me included!

But that’s why I’m here to help spread the word and make sure everyone knows what to look out for. This is just the start of my own journey learning about something that can feel scary, but if we all check ourselves regularly and make it part of our routine, it can really make a difference. So, let’s look out for ourselves and each other, and make self-checking a regular habit.”

tombola launched the partnership with Breast Cancer Now after finding that more than half (52%) of their community were affected by breast cancer, either directly or indirectly.

Marion Ryan, managing director at tombola added, “With half of our community affected by breast cancer - either personally or through someone they love - we are dedicated to standing by them and offering the support they need. This partnership is about more than just raising awareness. It’s about empowering our community with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to take action.

By working together with Breast Cancer Now, we hope to reach over one million people, strengthening vital support networks and services, and make a real difference in the lives that matter. I am delighted to share tombola are making an initial donation of £250,000 to the charity to kick start the partnership.”

Claire Rowney, CEO of Breast Cancer Now commented, “Around two-thirds of breast cancers are identified through women checking their breasts and getting any new or unusual change checked by a GP, and we know that regular breast checking is a critical first step to diagnosis. The earlier breast cancer is diagnosed the more likely treatment will be successful.

As such we’re really excited that as part of our partnership, tombola has launched an innovative, easy-to-use tool to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and help even more people to understand what to look out for and feel empowered to take action if something doesn’t feel right.

Our ambition is that by 2050 anyone diagnosed with breast cancer will live, and live well."

Former Sports Minister and breast cancer survivor Dame Tracey Crouch backed the campaign, “Inspired by others who have been through cancer, I encouraged people to check their ‘bits and bobbins’ after my own diagnosis to raise awareness of breast cancer. It’s critical that people know the signs of breast cancer and check themselves regularly, which is why the partnership between tombola and Breast Cancer Now, which will reach over a million people, is so important in the fight to tackle this disease.”

It's time to give your breasts some TLC – touch, look, check. To find out more about the partnership and how to get involved, visit tombola.co.uk/breast-cancer-now.​

