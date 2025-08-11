IKEA's ‘Chip Theft Insurance Kiosk’ Protects Seafront Diners from Sneaky Seagulls

IKEA has opened its seagull-proof ‘chip theft insurance kiosk’ giving free chips to locals and visitors alike, to try to make up for all the meals disrupted by Brighton’s infamous, feathered troublemakers over the years.



The chip theft insurance kiosk officially opens today at midday at Brighton i360 where seaside-goers can claim a free portion of chips as “restitution” for chips lost.

To nab a free portion of chip, customers simply has to head down to the IKEA chip theft insurance kiosk, sign the 'chip theft insurance form' and register for IKEA Family – the retailer’s free membership programme that provides members with exclusive rewards, discounts, and instant benefits. Existing IKEA Family members are, of course, were also welcome.



The chip theft insurance kiosk came as IKEA prepares to open its much-anticipated Brighton store in Churchill Square on Thursday, 14th August. The store will feature the famous IKEA Swedish Deli – serving up more chips, meatballs and affordable Swedish treats, while diners can enjoy the restaurant’s sea view.

Karina Gilpin, market manager at IKEA Brighton said, “We’re excited to move into our new Brighton home next Thursday, and to celebrate we’re embracing Brighton’s most infamous neighbours – its seagulls. Our chip theft insurance kiosk will offer Brightonians some tasty chips and a unique dining experience before our doors officially open!”



The IKEA Brighton store will open at 10am on 14th August 2025, following the closure of the IKEA pop-up store currently located inside Churchill Square on 10th August 2025. The new store will be open 10am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am–5pm on Sunday.

