senckađ
EDITION
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

IKEA's ‘Chip Theft Insurance Kiosk’ Protects Seafront Diners from Sneaky Seagulls

11/08/2025
31
Share
IKEA Brighton opened the kiosk, serving up free chips to locals troubled by Brighton’s feathered food snatchers

IKEA has opened its seagull-proof ‘chip theft insurance kiosk’ giving free chips to locals and visitors alike, to try to make up for all the meals disrupted by Brighton’s infamous, feathered troublemakers over the years.

The chip theft insurance kiosk officially opens today at midday at Brighton i360 where seaside-goers can claim a free portion of chips as “restitution” for chips lost.

To nab a free portion of chip, customers simply has to head down to the IKEA chip theft insurance kiosk, sign the 'chip theft insurance form' and register for IKEA Family – the retailer’s free membership programme that provides members with exclusive rewards, discounts, and instant benefits. Existing IKEA Family members are, of course, were also welcome.

The chip theft insurance kiosk came as IKEA prepares to open its much-anticipated Brighton store in Churchill Square on Thursday, 14th August. The store will feature the famous IKEA Swedish Deli – serving up more chips, meatballs and affordable Swedish treats, while diners can enjoy the restaurant’s sea view.

Karina Gilpin, market manager at IKEA Brighton said, “We’re excited to move into our new Brighton home next Thursday, and to celebrate we’re embracing Brighton’s most infamous neighbours – its seagulls. Our chip theft insurance kiosk will offer Brightonians some tasty chips and a unique dining experience before our doors officially open!”

The IKEA Brighton store will open at 10am on 14th August 2025, following the closure of the IKEA pop-up store currently located inside Churchill Square on 10th August 2025. The new store will be open 10am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am–5pm on Sunday.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Weber Shandwick
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Weber Shandwick
Football
Radiocentre
22/07/2025
Ears
Radiocentre
22/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1