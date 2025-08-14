Weber Shandwick Bolsters UK Public Affairs Leadership with Three Senior Appointments

Left to right: Jonathan Ashworth, UK chairman of public affairs, Laura Gabb, EVP, head of UK public affairs and Ben Stetson, SVP in public affairs



​Weber Shandwick, the earned-first global communications agency, have made key leadership appointments within its UK Public Affairs practice, part of Weber Advisory. Jonathan Ashworth has been named UK chairman of public affairs, while Laura Gabb joins as executive vice president, head of UK public affairs. Ben Stetson has been promoted to senior vice president in public affairs. This strengthened leadership team will further enhance Weber Shandwick’s Public Affairs capabilities in the UK.

Former Labour MP for Leicester South, the Rt Hon Jonathan Ashworth, joins Weber Shandwick, bringing extensive expertise, including as a long-standing senior member of Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet. Jonathan served as shadow Secretary of State for Health, Work and Pensions and most recently as shadow Paymaster General, where he was a central figure in the Party’s 2024 general election campaign.

Jonathan has years of political experience at the highest levels of the Labour Party and government having worked in 10 Downing Street and HM Treasury. He previously served as a senior political adviser to Gordon Brown during his time as both chancellor of the exchequer and prime minister and worked with Ed Miliband during his leadership of the Labour Party.

In his new role, Johnathan will focus on providing strategic counsel on government relations, public policy and political risk, helping clients navigate the ever-changing political and regulatory landscape.

“I’m delighted to join Weber Shandwick’s Public Affairs practice and Weber Advisory, bringing my experience to the team. In today’s fast-moving and often unpredictable political environment, helping organisations engage strategically and build meaningful relationships with stakeholders has never been more important,” said Jonathan Ashworth.

Laura Gabb joins Weber Shandwick as executive vice president, head of UK Public Affairs, bringing extensive experience in corporate affairs and advocacy campaigns, with a proven track record across sectors including tech, transport, energy, private healthcare and insurance.

Previously a partner at 5654 & Company and managing director at FTI Consulting, Laura has worked with clients such as Microsoft, EDF, British Sugar, and Heathrow Airport. In her new role, she will lead strategic public affairs initiatives and impactful campaigns, empowering clients to achieve their corporate goals and build trust with stakeholders. Laura also has a background in Conservative Party politics, having worked in both CCHQ’s press office and as an integral part of CCHQ’s digital team in the winning 2019 General Election campaign. She is currently a member of the Women in Public Affairs Senior Advisory Committee.

"I’m thrilled to join Weber Shandwick at such an exciting time. Bringing my consultancy expertise to Weber Advisory, I’m excited to work closely with the team and the wider network to develop innovative strategies that deliver real impact for our clients and help them navigate political and corporate challenges," said Laura Gabb.

Ben Stetson has been part of Weber Shandwick’s Public Affairs team for over five years. In his new role as SVP, he will work to strengthen client relationships and lead strategic public affairs campaigns.

“Our new Public Affairs leadership team highlights the importance of guiding our clients through an increasingly complex political and regulatory landscape, offering them the expertise and strategic guidance needed to achieve their goals and build lasting trust. This team will play a vital role in driving impactful results and strengthening our Public Affairs offering in the UK,” said Helen Bennett, CEO, UK, Weber Shandwick.

“We are operating at a time of extraordinary disruption and the demand for sophisticated corporate and public affairs expertise has never been greater,” said Greg Prager, president Weber Advisory EMEA. “We continue to invest across Weber Advisory to ensure we offer our clients the industry leading expertise they need to operate in today’s dynamic environment. The appointments of Jonathan and Laura and Ben will further strengthen our public affairs capabilities in the UK and our broader offering across EMEA.”

Weber Advisory, Weber Shandwick's modern global corporate affairs advisory unit, is designed to navigate the complexities of today’s high-stakes business environment within an ever-evolving cultural landscape.

A recent Weber Advisory report, “How ‘America First’ is Impacting American Brands Abroad”, features expert insights from around the globe, including the UK perspective.

