Hires, Wins & Business
Budweiser Brings it Home Again for Lionesses Historic Win

30/07/2025
The official beer of the Lionesses marks their victory with limited-edition collectible can

On Sunday, England made history – and Budweiser is ready to raise a cold one in celebration. As the official beer of the Lionesses since 2019, Budweiser has stood side by side with the team, celebrating their triumphs. To honour their historic back-to-back championships, Budweiser has launched limited edition ‘Home Again’ cans to mark the moment.

Budweiser has created limited-edition collectable ‘Home Again’ cans to toast the team, available in participating stores at Sainsbury’s nationwide from Tuesday 29th July, less than forty-eight hours after their win and in time for the Lionesses’ victory parade, for an RRP of £2.

Jessica McGeorge-Stevens, global brands director Europe, AB InBev commented, “At Budweiser, we celebrate moments that bring people together through sport. We were delighted to help fans celebrate the Lionesses in 2022, and now as back-to-back Champions we’re raising a Bud to them with limited-edition cans to honour their unstoppable spirit and historic victory.”

Budweiser has supported the team before and throughout the tournament, with a social content series and huge presence in supermarkets and pubs across the country, culminating in the ‘Home Again’ cans that were gifted to the Lionesses upon their arrival back to the UK.

Budweiser is hosting social giveaways for ‘Home Again’ cans signed by Fara Williams today for 10 lucky consumers on @budweiseruk

Credits
