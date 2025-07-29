senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Stella Artois Celebrates Local Pubs with Free Pints on International Beer Day

29/07/2025
40
Share
The Stella Artois Perfect Trade initiative allows beer lovers in the UK to swap any beer bottle cap for a free pint of Stella Artois at participating pubs

This International Beer Day, Stella Artois is raising a chalice to one of Britain’s most cherished institutions: the local pub. From August 1st to 3rd, as part of its Perfect Trade campaign, Stella Artois is partnering with pubs across the UK to offer beer lovers a free pint in celebration of the role local pubs and bars play in their communities.

To take part, consumers can exchange any beer bottle cap for a pint of Stella Artois at participating pubs enrolled in the brand’s Perfect Serve quality programme. In London the Perfect Trade will be available at participating pubs across North London, Soho and Southwark and in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

The ‘Perfect Serve’ uses the iconic Stella Artois chalice, pouring at a 45-degree angle whilst allowing the foam to spill over the top of the chalice. Next is to use the skimmer to slice the excess foam off the top, which creates a smooth foam barrier that locks in the CO2 bubbles, providing Stella Artois with its distinctly fresh flavour. The final step is the placement, with the cartouche (the brand’s iconic emblem representing its 600 years of brewing history) facing forward towards the consumer.

Jessica McGeorge-Stevens, global brands marketing director, Europe at AB InBev shared, “The perfect serve of Stella Artois is enjoyed in a chalice at bars and pubs – it’s where the brand was built, and where real connections begin. Our Perfect Serve initiative is not just about delivering a perfect pint of Stella Artois, it’s about ensuring pubs and bars continue to thrive and have the support to continue their important work in communities across the UK. So, this International Beer Day, bring a beer cap, get a pint on us, and raise a glass to your local pub.”

The Perfect Trade celebrates the important role that bars and pubs play in our lives, serving as gathering places where people come together to celebrate milestones, unwind after a long week, or mark the beginning of something new. More than just venues for drinks, they foster human connection, create a sense of belonging, and help anchor communities both socially and economically.

To expand the programme’s reach, Stella Artois will introduce the Perfect Trade Machine, an on-trade activation popping up across London and Manchester, allowing pedestrians to simply insert any beer cap to trigger a custom tap that “pours” out a voucher redeemable for a Perfect Serve pint at participating pubs.

Stella lovers in London and Manchester can find participating bars and read Terms and Conditions*, visit here. Then grab a cap, grab your mates, and celebrate with a cold one.

*UK (excl. SCO), 18+. Promotion Period: 01/08/25 - 03/08/25. Trade any beer cap for a Stella Artois draught at selected participating venues. Max 1 draught pint per person, per day, based on a valid ID. Subject to availability across selected venues. Promoter: AB InBev UK Limited T/A Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, Bureau 90 Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1EN. ©2025 AB InBev UK Limited. All rights reserved.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Weber Shandwick
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Weber Shandwick
Football
Radiocentre
22/07/2025
Ears
Radiocentre
22/07/2025
Abroad
Radiocentre
22/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1